NAIROBI, Feb 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * KENYA - Central bank announces key lending rate * SOUTH AFRICA - First 2015 summer maize production forecast for South Africa * SOUTH AFRICA - Producer price index data released * ZAMBIA - Inflation data due to be released * GHANA - Ghana President John Mahama delivers State-of-the-Nation speech to parliament GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares prices held near five-month highs on Thursday after upbeat U.S. housing and Chinese factory data, while the dollar nursed modest losses following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell towards $61 on Thursday, reversing previous gains as a bulging U.S. crude stockpiles offset glimpses of an oil demand recovery. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar and government bonds pared gains on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene raised income taxes, cut economic growth forecasts and widened budget deficit estimates. * South African shares benchmark indices ended in the red after scaling fresh life highs earlier after consumer goods companies such as Woolworths took a hit from a government decision to increase electricity and fuel levies. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Wednesday, supported by a third straight day of liquidity mop ups by the central bank which matched dollar demand from importers. Stocks fell for the fourth-straight session. KENYA CFC STANBIC Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings on Wednesday posted a 6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 7.7 billion shillings ($84.18 million), citing a rise in net interest income. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday after an oil company sold dollars to some lenders on the interbank market below the central bank's clearing rate, dealers said. NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria's senate passed a tighter 2015 draft budget framework with a 20 percent lower oil benchmark of $52 per barrel on Wednesday. SOUTH AFRICA BUDGET South Africa will increase income tax rates for the first time in 20 years, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said in a gloomy budget speech on Wednesday, as he cut growth forecasts for an economy beset by chronic power shortages. SOUTH AFRICA STANDARD BANK Standard Bank Plc said on Wednesday its co-head of commodities, Jim Coupland, is leaving after two decades, during which he built one of the world's biggest metals banks. SOUTH AFRICA ESKOM South Africa's government has identified the non-core assets it will offload to raise 23 billion rand ($2 billion) for power utility Eskom and will have the entire amount by year-end, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Wednesday. GHANA IMF Ghana reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday for a three-year aid deal worth around $1 billion aimed at restoring fiscal stability to the West African state, a source close to the talks told Reuters. IVORY COAST Investors have placed nearly $4 billion in orders for a $1 billion Eurobond -- sub-Saharan Africa's first in 2015 -- which Ivory Coast marketed on Tuesday, a government spokesman said. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa growers in top producer Ivory Coast, helped by higher government-fixed prices, are purchasing more fertilisers and other crop treatments in an effort to offset falling yields on ageing plantations, wholesalers and farmers said. UGANDA OIL The sharp drop in oil prices will likely slow down the flow of investment capital tied to Uganda's emerging hydrocarbons industry, and hurt economic growth, the country's central bank governor said on Wednesday. ZIMBABWE BANK Zimbabwe's largest banking group CBZ Holdings reported a 9 percent decline in full-year earnings, weakened by higher off-shore borrowing costs, chief executive Never Nyemudzo said. CONGO COPPER Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production rose by more than 12 percent to a record 1.03 million tonnes in 2014 while gold production more than tripled to 19.57 tonnes, the vice president of the chamber of mines said on Wednesday. TOGO PRESIDENT Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé has accepted his party's nomination as a candidate for elections in April and will seek a third term in power, a member of his party said on Wednesday, quoting the president. GAMBIA ECONOMY Gambia's gross domestic product turned negative in 2014, its central bank said on Wednesday, as fears of the Ebola epidemic hurt tourism and scant rainfall curbed agricultural output.