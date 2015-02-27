NAIROBI, Feb 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
* ANGOLA - Foreign reserves data to be announced
* ANGOLA - Central bank due to announce key interest rate
decision
* NIGERIA - Foreign reserve figures due to be released
* SOUTH AFRICA - Money supply data to be released
* SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds inflation-linked bond auction
* SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds weekly Treasury bill auction
* SOUTH AFRICA - Fuel price adjustment figures to be
announced
* SOUTH AFRICA - Trade balance data to be released
* UGANDA - Inflation data for February to be released
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares pulled further away from a five-month high on
Friday as a sharp pullback in crude oil prices dampened risk
appetite, though Japanese stocks crawled to a fresh 15-year
peak after the dollar surged against the yen overnight.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday, with Brent
heading for its biggest monthly gain since May 2009, as
supply outages in North Sea and renewed fears of gas supply
disruption in Europe supported prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Ghana's cedi is expected to ride the wave of positive
investor sentiment after the government's successful
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, while
other African currencies are likely to hold steady.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar in
line with the euro on Thursday, relinquishing earlier gains
which had been triggered by the government's plan to narrow
the budget deficit.
* South African stocks edged up on Thursday led by
Gold Fields GFIJ.J which rose along with bullion prices,
while British American Tobacco BATJ.J scaled new highs after
reporting higher full-year earnings.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling closed slightly firmer, with inflows
of foreign exchange from tea sales and other sectors
countering end-month importer demand for dollars.
The main benchmark index closed slightly higher.
KENYA RATES
Kenya's central bank kept its key lending rate
unchanged as expected at 8.50 percent on Thursday, saying
overall inflation remained within the government's target and
continued to support macroeconomic stability.
GHANA IMF
Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached
agreement on Thursday on a three-year funding deal they hope
will restore fiscal stability to an economy hailed until
recently as an African star.
SOUTH AFRICA MAIZE
South Africa will likely harvest 9.66 million tonnes of maize
in 2015, 32 percent less than the bumper 14.25 million tonnes
reaped last year because of a scorching drought, a government
agency said on Thursday.
TANZANIA GROWTH
Tanzania's economy grew 6.8 percent in the third quarter of
2014 compared with 7.4 percent in the same period a year ago
due to a slowdown in agriculture, construction and transport
sectors, data showed on Thursday.
NIGERIA ELECTION
Any further delays to Nigeria's election would be
unacceptable and the opposition will take the government to
court if the election commission chief is forced out,
presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.
GABON BUDGET
Oil-producer Gabon plans to revise its 2015 budget and cut
spending on goods, services and fuel subsidies following a
sharp drop in oil prices, the International Monetary Fund
said on Thursday.
BOKO HARAM BOMBING
Boko Haram bombers killed 23 people on Thursday, authorities
said, as the Islamist insurgents fight back against a
military offensive launched by Nigeria and three neighbouring
countries.
LESOTHO ELECTION
Feuding parties in Lesotho's ruling coalition will face off
on Saturday in early national elections staged in a bid to
restore stability six months after an attempted coup.
