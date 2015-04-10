NAIROBI, April 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Rwanda releases March inflation data. *Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 500 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares advanced close to recent highs on Friday, and were on track for weekly gains, while the dollar gave up some of its overnight rise. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged up on Friday, supported by strong economic data from Germany that lifted the oil demand outlook and as worries about a quick return of Iranian supplies eased. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Zambian kwacha could firm on news that the cabinet will propose changes to mining royalties in Africa's second-largest copper producer, while other African currencies are seen stable. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand reversed gains against the dollar on Thursday, after investors put behind them a recent raft of soft U.S. data to still price in the prospect of higher rates in the world's biggest economy. South African stocks rose marginally on Thursday as depressed resource companies dampened a rally by index heavyweight Naspers . NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria raised 183.64 billion naira ($923 million) in Treasury bills with yields falling compared with the previous sale last month, the central bank said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling edged down on Thursday mainly due to demand for dollars, while the main shares index fell for a fourth consecutive session. ZAMBIA MINING Zambia's cabinet will table changes to mining royalties on Monday after the finance and mines ministers proposed the amendments, the president's spokesman said on Thursday. BOTSWANA LENDING RATE Botswana's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on Thursday, saying the prevailing monetary policy stance was consistent with maintaining inflation within its medium-term target range of 3-6 percent. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on