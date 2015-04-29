NAIROBI, April 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - The statistics office to release a survey giving details of 2014 economic performance. *GHANA - Statistics office to release GDP growth figures. *KENYA - Equity Bank and Co-operative Bank of Kenya to release their first quarter earning results. *KENYA - The central bank to auction 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 7 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets faded from seven-year peaks on Wednesday while investors exited crowded positions in the U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve wraps up a two-day policy meeting. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as oversupply outweighed political uncertainty in Saudi Arabia where King Salman relieved the crown prince as well as several senior ministers and the chief executive of national oil company Saudi Aramco. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand climbed to a three-week high on Tuesday while yields on bonds fell as hopes of a resolution to Greece's debt crisis cheered emerging markets. Stocks retreated from record highs as Coronation Fund Managers flagged lower first-half earnings but iron ore companies bucked the weaker trend. NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria's senate passed the nation's 2015 budget on Tuesday assuming a lower oil price benchmark of $53 per barrel, compared with last year's $77.5, amidst weaker global crude prices. NIGERIA SEPLAT RESULTS Seplat Petroleum on Tuesday posted a 47 percent drop in first quarter pretax profit, blaming lower crude prices and pipeline shutdowns in Africa's biggest oil producer. NIGERIA UNION BANK RESULTS Nigeria's Union Bank first quarter pretax profit fell 51 percent to 2.49 billion naira ($13 million) from year ago, it said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly within three-year lows on Tuesday, while the benchmark share index was steady. KENYA TPS SERENA RESULTS Kenya hotelier TPS Eastern Africa posted a 71 percent drop in pretax profit last year to 220 million shillings ($2.33 million), hurt by militant attacks in Kenya that scared away tourists. KENYA SCANGROUP RESULTS Kenyan advertising firm Scangroup posted a 5.2 percent fall in pretax profit last year to 912 million shillings ($10 million), but said an accounting gain in 2013 masked a significant improvement in its performance. BURUNDI POLITICS Burundi's government told diplomats on Tuesday to stay neutral and not side with protesters who accuse President Pierre Nkurunziza of violating the constitution by announcing he will seek a third term in office. TOGO POLITICS Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, the current head of West Africa's regional ECOWAS bloc, arrived in Togo on Tuesday on a mediation mission after the opposition complained of irregularities in Saturday's presidential vote. President Faure Gnassingbe won re-election to a third term based on provisional results with more than 1.2 million votes or 58.75 percent of the total, the West African country's election commission head said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST BOND Ivory Coast will sell its debut Islamic bond in the next two to three months, and is assessing whether to make sukuk issues a regular part of fund raising, its minister for economy and finance said on Tuesday. WEST AFRICA BOURSE LISTINGS West Africa's regional stock exchange, BRVM, will see two more companies list their shares in 2015 and aims to double its market capitalisation over the next five years, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday. ZAMBIA ELECTRICITY Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corp. (CEC) said on Tuesday it had restored electricity to its mining customers after a blackout on Monday night forced Vedanta Resources' VED.L unit to halt production. MOZAMBIQUE ECONOMY Mozambique expects its economy to grow by 7.5 percent in 2015, driven by strong performances in the agriculture, electricity, gas and construction sectors, the government said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on