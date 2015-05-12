NAIROBI, May 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks were mostly lower and the euro sagged on Tuesday as insufficient progress on talks between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors kept investors on edge. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices eased on Tuesday as the market remained oversupplied and the dollar gained on fears that Greece would not be able to repay its debts. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks edged slightly higher on Monday led by mining companies such as Anglo American after a Chinese rate cut underpinned resource firms. South Africa's rand fell more than 1 percent against the dollar on Monday, tracking a downward slide in emerging markets after investors were spooked by fears that Greece could default on its debt. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened further on Monday after companies bought dollars, while stocks were down thanks to a fall in the share price of telecoms firm Safaricom . BURUNDI POLITICS European nations have suspended some aid to Burundi, officials said on Monday, cranking up international pressure on the donor-reliant African nation over a crackdown on protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's quest for a third term of office. TANZANIA MINING The World Bank has approved a $45 million loan for Tanzania, Africa's fourth-biggest gold producer, to help improve its mining sector especially among small-scale producers. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,379,000 tonnes by May 10 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 1,366,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. GHANA, IVORY COAST MARITIME BOUNDARY The presidents of Ghana and Ivory Coast on Monday held talks on a maritime dispute hanging over oil projects near their shared border, the two sides said in a joint statement released in Accra. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on