FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 31
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
Agriculture
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
Economy
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 4:56 AM / 21 hours ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 31

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, July 31 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS: 
 *UGANDA and KENYA - Statistics offices expected to release
 July consumer price index data.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares turned positive after solid Chinese data on
 Monday following a lacklustre start, while the dollar edged
 up but remained capped by U.S. political uncertainty.
                            
 GLOBAL OIL    
 Oil prices hit a two-month high on Monday, lifted by a
 tightening U.S. crude market and the threat of sanctions
 against OPEC-member Venezuela.
                       
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened on Friday, faltering in the face
 of technical barriers and political worries after an
 executive at the power utility Eskom was suspended pending an
 investigation into graft allegations.              
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was broadly stable against the
 dollar on Friday but was expected to weaken due to a slight
 rise in demand from oil importers, traders said.
 KENYA VIOLENCE
 A gunman and a police officer were killed in an attack on the
 home of Kenya's deputy president in the western town of
 Eldoret, a senior administrator said on Sunday, just over a
 week before a national election.              
 NIGERIA INSURGENCY    
 Nigeria has scaled up its military response to the Boko Haram
 insurgency and will secure the northeast, the acting
 president's spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the search
 for oil workers abducted by suspected members of the jihadist
 group will go on.                
 NIGERIA TELECOMS
 Nigeria's Senate has withdrawn a report that largely
 exonerated South African mobile phone giant MTN          of
 accusations of illegally repatriating $14 billion and that
 rebuked the Nigerian central bank for regulatory failures.   
                 
 TANZANIA MINING
 Tanzania is not targeting foreign employees of Acacia Mining
 Plc         , the immigration department said, adding that
 the temporary detainment of one the London-listed miner's
 senior staff was part of wider checks in an immigration
 crackdown.    
                 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.