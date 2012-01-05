The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS:
KENYA - Treasury bill auction. Central bank to
offer 4 billion shillings ($45.51 million)of
91-day Treasury bills.
ZAMBIA - Treasury bill auction. Bank of Zambia
auctions 45,000 kwachas of the 91 - day T-bill,
50,000 kwachas of the 182 - days T-bill, 55,000 of
the 273 -day T-bill and 100,000 of the 364 - day T
- bill at its weekly auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as
concerns about the ability of euro zone countries
to refinance their huge public debt dampened
investor risk appetite ahead of a French bond
auction later in the day.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell near $113 a barrel on Thursday as
renewed jitters over the euro zone crisis
overshadowed fears of Iranian supply disruption
after the European Union agreed to cut off oil
imports from the No. 2 OPEC producer.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Two bomb blasts shook the northeastern Nigerian
city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, and a gun battle
in another town killed at least one civilian,
police said, the first uptick in violence since
President Goodluck Jonathan imposed a state of
emergency on Saturday.
NIGERIA FUEL PROTEST
Nigerian trade unions threatened on Wednesday to
call a national strike and shut down large parts
of the country's oil industry from next week, if
the government failed to restore a scrapped fuel
subsidy.
ANGOLA OIL
Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk , has found
oil in a deepwater exploration well in the Kwanza
Basin off Angola, the company said on Wednesday.
KENYA T-BILLS
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills were
heavily oversubscribed at auction on Wednesday,
while the 182-day paper received bids for less
than the amount on offer, as investor sought to
lock in high yields while high interest rates
prevail.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell 2.3 percent on
Wednesday due to heavy dollar demand after the
holidays, stoking concerns that last year's
extreme volatility in the exchange rate may
persist into 2012, while stocks edged down.
GHANA CURRENCY
The Ghana cedi inched down slightly against the
dollar in light trade on Wednesday, adding to
Tuesday's losses on corporate demand for
greenbacks, traders said.
MAURITIUS TREASURY NOTE
Mauritius' central bank said on Wednesday it would
sell 1.3 billion rupees of a reopened three-year
Treasury note on Jan.11.
TANZANIA T-BILL
The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day
Treasury bill fell to 12.65 percent this week from
12.82 percent at its last auction two weeks ago,
the central bank said on its website late on
Wednesday.
UGANDA T-BOND, CURRENCY
The Bank of Uganda issued the following results on
Wednesday for a three-year Treasury bond auction
worth 95 billion shillings ($38.85 million).
The Ugandan shilling slipped against the
dollar on Wednesday due to post-holiday demand for
dollars from banks but traders anticipated a
recovery on the back of the central bank's tight
policy stance.
ZAMBIA
Zambia plans to start importing refined petroleum
products from neighbouring Angola to lower the
cost of fuel, an industry official said on
Wednesday.
SOMALIA
East African defence ministers want the United
Nations to endorse a plan that boosts the size of
an African Union force trying to stabilise Somalia
by including Kenyan troops, an AU official said on
Wednesday.
SUDAN OIL
Sudan will impose monthly fees on crude oil
flowing from the newly-independent south until the
two nations reach an agreement on transport
payments, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir said on
Wednesday, in a hardening of Sudan's position.
($1 = 87.9000 Kenyan shillings)