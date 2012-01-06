The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Treasury bill auction. The central Bank of Mauritius to auction 273-day Treasury bills worth 200 million rupees ($6.83 million). GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell and the euro hovered near a 16-month low against the dollar on Friday on worries that the euro zone debt crisis is crippling European banks, with players hoping U.S. job data later in the day will help improve sentiment. WORLD OIL PRICES Iran faced the prospect on Thursday of cutbacks in its oil sales to China and Japan as new measures to block Tehran's crude exports over its nuclear programme appeared to be driving its economy to the wall. NIGERIA SECURITY Gunmen opened fire on a church service in Nigeria on Thursday, killing six people and wounding 10, the church's pastor said, the latest in a string of attacks that has raised fears of sectarian conflict in Africa's most populous nation. NIGERIA OIL/SHELL Production has resumed from Nigeria's offshore Bonga oilfield, Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday, after the facility was shut down by a loading accident that caused the country's biggest oil spill in 13 years. ANGOLA RESERVES Angola's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $23.27 billion in November from $23.36 billion in October, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling rallied from its early losses to close firmer against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank injected an unspecified amount of dollars into the market and mopped up liquidity, while stocks eked out meagre gains. KENYA T-BILLS The yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 20.696 percent from 19.905 percent at auction on Thursday, while demand rebounded to 124 percent up from 67 percent in previous sale, the central bank said. KENYA TEA Kenya, the world's biggest exporter of black tea, has lost a significant part of its tea production for this month due to severe frost in key growing areas, which could cut its foreign exchange earnings, a major industry group said on Thursday. KENYA INTERNET USERS The number of Internet users in Kenya rose by 65 percent to 14.3 million in the third quarter of 2011 from the year before period, thanks to an increase in mobile phone subscriptions, the industry regulator said on Thursday. KENYA POWER Construction of a 310 megawatt (MW) wind power project in Kenya is expected to start in April after its financiers complete due diligence on the project, a senior company official said on Thursday. KENYA JUDICIARY Kenya is investigating an accusation by a security guard that the deputy chief justice threatened her with a pistol during a security check at an upmarket shopping mall on New Year's eve, police and the judiciary said on Thursday. MAURITIUS T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills edged down to 4.28 percent on Thursday from 4.39 percent at a previous auction, the central bank said. IVORY COAST COTTON Ivory Coast will grow at least 260,000 tonnes of cotton in the 2012/13 season versus an expected 240,000 tonnes in 2011/12, boosted by reforms in the sector, the executive secretary of the Ivorian ginners association said on Thursday. TANZANIA/MOZAMBIQUE OIL British oil and gas explorer Cove Energy has put itself up for sale, prompting some analysts to predict a price tag above $1 billion and a test of the industry's interest in the emerging gas basins of east Africa. SOMALIA SECURITY The African Union has extended the mandate of its peacekeeping force in Somalia by a further 12 months and intends to bolster its size to close to 18,000 to overcome al Shabaab rebels, it said on Thursday. ZAMBIA MAIZE CROP Erratic rainfall has delayed planting of Zambia's staple maize crop that feeds the impoverished southern African nation, raising the possibility of a poor harvest after several bumper seasons, the agriculture minister said on Thursday. ZAMBIA COPPER MINE STRIKE Workers at First Quantum Minerals' flagship Zambian copper mine have resumed work after a two-day strike, the mine workers' union and company said on Thursday. MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION Mozambique's consumer inflation slowed to 6.14 percent year-on-year in December from 8.6 percent in November, the National Institute of Statistics said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE ELECTION Zimbabwe's projected economic growth in 2012 depends on a stable political environment which could be undermined if a contentious general election takes place, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said in a monthly review released on Thursday. SUDAN POLITICS * Opposition leader Hassan al-Turabi said Sudan would soon see an "Arab Spring" popular uprising because President Omar Hassan al-Bashir was unable to overcome an economic crisis and end insurgencies in Darfur and border regions. * Sudan and South Sudan face severe disputes over sharing oil revenues and ending fighting in a border region, as both nations seek to overcome enormous economic challenges. ($1 = 29.3000 Mauritius rupees)