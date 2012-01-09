The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - Nigeria braces for a nationwide strike
to protest against the axing of a fuel subsidy
MAURITIUS - December inflation data due out. The
annual average inflation rate
increased for the 17th month in a row in November
to 6.6 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro sank against the dollar and the yen on
Monday and Asian stocks fell as renewed worries
about the fallout from the European sovereign debt
crisis overshadowed signs of vigour in the U.S.
economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude prices steadied around $113 a barrel
on Monday as weaker euro zone employment and
retail sales data boosted the dollar and dented
sentiment, but concerns over Iran's threat to shut
a key oil-shipping route capped price falls.
AFRICA INFLATION
A tight grain supply outlook after several bumper
harvests is set to fan food price pressures in
southern Africa, fuelling salary demands and
threatening to knock the region's fragile
economies out of kilter.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar
on Friday and was largely range-bound at the end
of a week characterized by low liquidity as South
African traders slowly returned to work.
NIGERIA POLITICS
* Nigerian unions launch a nationwide strike on
Monday to protest against the axing of a fuel
subsidy which many ordinary people saw as one of
the few benefits they ever got from the state.
* Nigeria's lower house of parliament held an
emergency session on Sunday, urging President
Goodluck Jonathan to suspend the removal of fuel
subsidies and asking labour unions not to go ahead
with an indefinite strike starting on Monday.
* TAKE A LOOK-Unrest in Nigeria
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling reversed its earlier
gains to finish flat on Friday as importer
dollar demand offset the impact of the central
bank mopping up liquidity and selling dollars,
while stocks inched upwards.
* Kenyan retail fuel prices are expected to fall
this week when the energy regulatory commission
carries out its next monthly review, the regulator
said on Sunday, giving further traction to views
that inflation may have peaked.
KENYA SECURITY
Britain believes militants are completing plans to
attack Kenyan institutions as well as places
frequented by expatriates and tourists, the
British Foreign Office said on Saturday.
RWANDA EXPORTS
Rwanda's exports of goods and services increased
by 31.7 percent last year from 2010, thanks to
growth in mining, tea and coffee, its minister for
trade and industry said.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling was stable against the
dollar on Friday in a sluggish market and traders
expect it to stay within a tight band next week as
demand for dollars taper off.
GHANA DEBT
The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on
its 91-day bill rose to 10.82 percent at a Jan. 6
auction from 10.81 percent at the last auction.
MAURITIUS DEBT
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 273-day
Treasury bills fell to 4.50 percent from 4.60
percent at the previous auction, the central bank
said on Friday.
SEYCHELLES INFLATION
The year-on-year rate of inflation in Seychelles
increased to 5.5 percent in December
from 5.1 percent in the previous month on the back
of increases in the prices of fish, other food and
non-food items, the statistics office said on
Friday.
($1 = 29.3000 Mauritius rupees)