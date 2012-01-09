The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - Nigeria braces for a nationwide strike to protest against the axing of a fuel subsidy MAURITIUS - December inflation data due out. The annual average inflation rate increased for the 17th month in a row in November to 6.6 percent. GLOBAL MARKETS The euro sank against the dollar and the yen on Monday and Asian stocks fell as renewed worries about the fallout from the European sovereign debt crisis overshadowed signs of vigour in the U.S. economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude prices steadied around $113 a barrel on Monday as weaker euro zone employment and retail sales data boosted the dollar and dented sentiment, but concerns over Iran's threat to shut a key oil-shipping route capped price falls. AFRICA INFLATION A tight grain supply outlook after several bumper harvests is set to fan food price pressures in southern Africa, fuelling salary demands and threatening to knock the region's fragile economies out of kilter. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar on Friday and was largely range-bound at the end of a week characterized by low liquidity as South African traders slowly returned to work. NIGERIA POLITICS * Nigerian unions launch a nationwide strike on Monday to protest against the axing of a fuel subsidy which many ordinary people saw as one of the few benefits they ever got from the state. * Nigeria's lower house of parliament held an emergency session on Sunday, urging President Goodluck Jonathan to suspend the removal of fuel subsidies and asking labour unions not to go ahead with an indefinite strike starting on Monday. * TAKE A LOOK-Unrest in Nigeria KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling reversed its earlier gains to finish flat on Friday as importer dollar demand offset the impact of the central bank mopping up liquidity and selling dollars, while stocks inched upwards. * Kenyan retail fuel prices are expected to fall this week when the energy regulatory commission carries out its next monthly review, the regulator said on Sunday, giving further traction to views that inflation may have peaked. KENYA SECURITY Britain believes militants are completing plans to attack Kenyan institutions as well as places frequented by expatriates and tourists, the British Foreign Office said on Saturday. RWANDA EXPORTS Rwanda's exports of goods and services increased by 31.7 percent last year from 2010, thanks to growth in mining, tea and coffee, its minister for trade and industry said. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling was stable against the dollar on Friday in a sluggish market and traders expect it to stay within a tight band next week as demand for dollars taper off. GHANA DEBT The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 10.82 percent at a Jan. 6 auction from 10.81 percent at the last auction. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 273-day Treasury bills fell to 4.50 percent from 4.60 percent at the previous auction, the central bank said on Friday. SEYCHELLES INFLATION The year-on-year rate of inflation in Seychelles increased to 5.5 percent in December from 5.1 percent in the previous month on the back of increases in the prices of fish, other food and non-food items, the statistics office said on Friday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 29.3000 Mauritius rupees)