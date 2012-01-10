The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - Nigeria braces for a second day of
nationwide strikes to protest against the axing of
a fuel subsidy.
BOTSWANA - Regular auction of 14-day Treasury
bill.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday, but
concerns over funding of euro zone sovereigns
ahead of key auctions this week and of the debt
crisis spilling into the wider financial system
kept investors cautious about taking riskier
positions.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $112.50 on Tuesday as
tension over Iran's nuclear programme ratcheted up
and on unrest in Nigeria, but gains are being
capped by persistent worries about the strength of
European economies after weak German data.
NIGERIA INSECURITY
Nigerian unions begin a second day of nationwide
strikes on Tuesday to protest against the removal
of fuel subsidies, as President Goodluck Jonathan
and workers remain in deadlock after three people
were killed in the first day of demonstrations.
* TAKE A LOOK-Unrest in Nigeria
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The rand followed the euro to trade weaker against
the dollar on Monday with the South African
currency seen consolidating in its recent range
ahead of manufacturing data due later in the week.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's central bank is expected to keep base
rates unchanged on Wednesday, holding fire to
assess if a cycle of aggressive tightening to rein
in prices and stabilise the shilling currency has
worked.
* The Kenyan shilling slipped against the
dollar on Monday as importer orders for the
greenback offset central bank moves to mop up
liquidity, while stocks fell.
RWANDA ECONOMY
Economic growth in Rwanda is set to slow this year
compared with 2011 and further tightening of
monetary policy may be needed to contain
inflation, the International Monetary Fund said on
Monday.
MAURITIUS INFLATION
Mauritius' annual average rate of inflation
fell in December for the first time
in 18 months, indicating a possible peak in the
rate and perhaps offering the central bank more
wiggle room with interest rates, analysts said.
MAURITIUS DEBT
Mauritius sold all 300 million rupees ($10.14
million) worth of 364-day Treasury bills at
auction on Monday at a weighted yield of 4.64
percent, lower than the 4.73 percent fetched at
the previous auction, the central bank said.
GHANA POLITICS
Ghanian President John Atta Mills on Monday said
he was confident of winning a second four-year
term this year though he conceded it had been a
painful decision to cut fuel subsidies, a move
that has sparked violent protests in nearby
Nigeria.
GUINEA POLITICS
Guinea Bissau President Malam Bacai Sanha died on
Monday in a Paris hospital, his office said,
raising fears of a fresh power struggle in the
chaotic West African state.
($1 = 29.3000 Mauritius rupees)