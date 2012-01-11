The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
EVENTS:
* NIGERIA - Bitter showdown between Nigeria's
government and unions with popular backing enters
its third day.
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya's Monetary Policy
Committee meets on benchmark lending rate. All
nine analysts polled by Reuters expected the MPC
to leave the rate unchanged at 18
pct.
Kenya's central bank will also auction 182-day
Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. At last
week's sale, the weighted average yield rose to
20.714 percent from 20.244 previously.
* GHANA - Inflation data expected. Tame Ghana
inflation so far has allowed the central bank to
keep rates on hold but some analysts are looking
for an uptick in price pressures through 2012.
* MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction a
3-year security worth 1.3 billion rupees ($43.92
million)
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit a month-high on Wednesday, buoyed
by optimism about the world's top two economies,
but the euro struggled on concerns over euro zone
sovereign funding ahead of key auctions.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped below $113 on Wednesday as
Europe's debt crisis and expectations of a rise in
oil inventories in the United States for the third
straight week overshadowed concerns of supply
disruption from Iran and Nigeria.
NIGERIA INSECURITY
Religiously motivated attacks killed 13 people in
Nigeria on Tuesday, as tens of thousands took to
the streets in a second day of nationwide protests
against the scrapping of a fuel subsidy that has
nearly doubled petrol prices.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks rose for a third straight
trading day on Tuesday, pushing the benchmark
index to its highest closing level in a month as a
rebound in metal prices bolstered miners.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling reversed its earlier
losses to finish flat on Tuesday as importer
dollar demand offset the impact of tea inflows and
the central bank pumping in dollars, while stocks
inched lower for a second straight day.
DRCONGO POLITICS
Truckloads of heavily-armed presidential guards
cruising the streets of Kinshasa are a sign that
Democratic Republic of Congo, traumatised by war,
risks tipping back into chaos after flawed
November elections.
ETHIOPIA INFLATION
Ethiopia's annual inflation eased for a fourth
straight month in December to 35.9 percent from
39.2 percent a month earlier, helped by a slowdown
in food price increases, official data showed on
Tuesday.
RWANDA FRANCE
A French probe into what sparked the 1994 Rwandan
genocide appears to exonerate current President
Paul Kagame and his Tutsi allies after Paris had
previously accused him of triggering the killing
of 800,000 people in 100 days.
BURUNDI INFLATION
Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate
fell to 14.9 percent in December from 16.4 percent
in November, due to lower food prices, the
country's statistics board said on Tuesday.
($1 = 29.3000 Mauritius rupees)
