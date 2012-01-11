The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * NIGERIA - Bitter showdown between Nigeria's government and unions with popular backing enters its third day. * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya's Monetary Policy Committee meets on benchmark lending rate. All nine analysts polled by Reuters expected the MPC to leave the rate unchanged at 18 pct. Kenya's central bank will also auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. At last week's sale, the weighted average yield rose to 20.714 percent from 20.244 previously. * GHANA - Inflation data expected. Tame Ghana inflation so far has allowed the central bank to keep rates on hold but some analysts are looking for an uptick in price pressures through 2012. * MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction a 3-year security worth 1.3 billion rupees ($43.92 million) GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares hit a month-high on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism about the world's top two economies, but the euro struggled on concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of key auctions. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $113 on Wednesday as Europe's debt crisis and expectations of a rise in oil inventories in the United States for the third straight week overshadowed concerns of supply disruption from Iran and Nigeria. NIGERIA INSECURITY Religiously motivated attacks killed 13 people in Nigeria on Tuesday, as tens of thousands took to the streets in a second day of nationwide protests against the scrapping of a fuel subsidy that has nearly doubled petrol prices. * TAKE A LOOK-Unrest in Nigeria EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks rose for a third straight trading day on Tuesday, pushing the benchmark index to its highest closing level in a month as a rebound in metal prices bolstered miners. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling reversed its earlier losses to finish flat on Tuesday as importer dollar demand offset the impact of tea inflows and the central bank pumping in dollars, while stocks inched lower for a second straight day. DRCONGO POLITICS Truckloads of heavily-armed presidential guards cruising the streets of Kinshasa are a sign that Democratic Republic of Congo, traumatised by war, risks tipping back into chaos after flawed November elections. ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopia's annual inflation eased for a fourth straight month in December to 35.9 percent from 39.2 percent a month earlier, helped by a slowdown in food price increases, official data showed on Tuesday. RWANDA FRANCE A French probe into what sparked the 1994 Rwandan genocide appears to exonerate current President Paul Kagame and his Tutsi allies after Paris had previously accused him of triggering the killing of 800,000 people in 100 days. BURUNDI INFLATION Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate fell to 14.9 percent in December from 16.4 percent in November, due to lower food prices, the country's statistics board said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 29.3000 Mauritius rupees) ($1 = 29.6000 Mauritius rupees)