The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan grapples with the threat of disruption to Nigeria's oil output as nationwide strikes enter fourth day. * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day T-bills worth 4 billion shillings. * ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions T-bills of all maturities. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares were subdued and the euro hovered near a 16-month low on Thursday as worries about euro zone sovereign funding kept investors risk-averse ahead of a Spanish debt sale that is seen as a key test of confidence. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent stayed near $113 on Thursday on worries about supply disruption from Nigeria and Iran which offset pressure from a high inventory build and persisting eurozone debt woes. NIGERIA STRIKE Nigerian oil workers threatened on Wednesday to shut down output in Africa's top crude producer, deepening a national strike over a more than doubling of petrol prices. * TAKE A LOOK-Unrest in Nigeria EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks pulled back from a four-week high on Wednesday and ended a three-day winning streak on renewed worries about euro zone debt crisis, but the benchmark index remained within range of its lifetime high. * The rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, trading at its lowest for the session when markets reacted to a warning about the fate of the euro, which saw investors sell risky assets such as the rand before rallying a touch. EAST AFRICA DEBT * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 20.780 percent at auction on Wednesday from 20.714 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said. * The yield on Uganda's 91-day paper rose to 22.9 percent at auction on Wednesday from 22.7 percent previously. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 18 percent on Wednesday as expected, saying more time was needed for the impact of past rate rises to filter through to the economy. * The Kenyan central bank's decision to hold interest rates unchanged came too late in the day to have any market impact on Wednesday, when the shilling was steady against the dollar and stocks inched up as investors awaited direction. UGANDA RATES Traders and shopkeepers in the Ugandan capital Kampala closed on Wednesday for a three-day strike to try to press commercial banks to stop raising interest rates, a demand dismissed by the bankers' association as impossible. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania expects its punishing year-on-year inflation rate to fall to single digits by June this year from 19.2 percent in November, the east African country's president said on Wednesday. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's yearly inflation rate edged up to 8.58 percent in December from 8.55 percent in November but crucially stayed below the targeted 9 percent for the second year in a row, the national statistics office said on Wednesday. MAURITIUS DEBT * The Bank of Mauritius sold all the 1.3 billion Mauritius rupees ($44.07 million) worth of 3-year Treasury notes put on sale at auction on Wednesday. The weighted average yield was 5.69 percent. * The Bank of Mauritius said on Wednesday it would put on sale 15-year Treasury bonds worth 1.5 billion rupees ($50.85 million) at an auction next week. RWANDA FRANCE Rwanda said on Wednesday a French investigation that reportedly cleared President Paul Kagame of sparking the 1994 Rwandan genocide would help repair relations between the two countries and could boost trade. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on