The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan grapples
with the threat of disruption to Nigeria's oil
output as nationwide strikes enter fourth day.
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day
T-bills worth 4 billion shillings.
* ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions T-bills of all
maturities.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were subdued and the euro hovered
near a 16-month low on Thursday as worries about
euro zone sovereign funding kept investors
risk-averse ahead of a Spanish debt sale that is
seen as a key test of confidence.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent stayed near $113 on Thursday on worries
about supply disruption from Nigeria and Iran
which offset pressure from a high inventory build
and persisting eurozone debt woes.
NIGERIA STRIKE
Nigerian oil workers threatened on Wednesday to
shut down output in Africa's top crude producer,
deepening a national strike over a more than
doubling of petrol prices.
* TAKE A LOOK-Unrest in Nigeria
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks pulled back from a
four-week high on Wednesday and ended a three-day
winning streak on renewed worries about euro zone
debt crisis, but the benchmark index remained
within range of its lifetime high.
* The rand weakened against the dollar on
Wednesday, trading at its lowest for the session
when markets reacted to a warning about the fate
of the euro, which saw investors sell risky assets
such as the rand before rallying a touch.
EAST AFRICA DEBT
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day
Treasury bills rose to 20.780 percent
at auction on Wednesday from 20.714 percent at
last week's sale, the central bank said.
* The yield on Uganda's 91-day paper rose to 22.9
percent at auction on Wednesday from 22.7 percent
previously.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's central bank left its benchmark lending
rate unchanged at 18 percent on Wednesday as
expected, saying more time was needed for the
impact of past rate rises to filter through to the
economy.
* The Kenyan central bank's decision to hold
interest rates unchanged came too late in the day
to have any market impact on Wednesday, when the
shilling was steady against the dollar and
stocks inched up as investors awaited direction.
UGANDA RATES
Traders and shopkeepers in the Ugandan capital
Kampala closed on Wednesday for a three-day strike
to try to press commercial banks to stop raising
interest rates, a demand dismissed by the bankers'
association as impossible.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania expects its punishing year-on-year
inflation rate to fall to single
digits by June this year from 19.2 percent in
November, the east African country's president
said on Wednesday.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana's yearly inflation rate edged up to 8.58
percent in December from 8.55 percent in November
but crucially stayed below the targeted 9 percent
for the second year in a row, the national
statistics office said on Wednesday.
MAURITIUS DEBT
* The Bank of Mauritius sold all the 1.3 billion
Mauritius rupees ($44.07 million) worth of 3-year
Treasury notes put on sale at auction on
Wednesday. The weighted average yield was 5.69
percent.
* The Bank of Mauritius said on Wednesday it would
put on sale 15-year Treasury bonds worth 1.5
billion rupees ($50.85 million) at an auction next
week.
RWANDA FRANCE
Rwanda said on Wednesday a French investigation
that reportedly cleared President Paul Kagame of
sparking the 1994 Rwandan genocide would help
repair relations between the two countries and
could boost trade.
