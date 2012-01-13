The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: * NIGERIA - A leading trade union says nationwide strikes will continue until a deal on a scrapped fuel subsidy is reached. * TANZANIA/ZIMBABWE - Inflation data due out any time. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose to a one-month high and the euro clung near its strongest in a week on Friday as strong demand in Spanish and Italian debt sales tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction from Rome later in the day. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $111.50 a barrel on Friday, boosted by worries over supply disruption from Nigeria, while easing fears on the euro zone debt crisis after positive demand in Spanish and Italian debt sales supported sentiment. NIGERIA STRIKE * One of Nigeria's main trade unions said talks with President Goodluck Jonathan over the government's removal of publicly popular fuel subsidies were 'fruitful' and ongoing, but strikes would continue until an agreement was reached. * Nigeria's nationwide strikes against the government's removal of fuel subsidies is costing Africa's second largest economy around 100 billion naira ($617 million) a day, the central bank governor told Reuters on Thursday. * TAKE A LOOK-Unrest in Nigeria AFRICA FOREX The Ugandan shillling could come under pressure next week when business resumes after a strike by traders and shopkeepers in the capital Kampala ends. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African banks such as fourth-largest lender Nedbank followed their European counterparts to close higher after a successful Spanish bond auction generated market optimism and buoyed stocks on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling fell 0.3 percent against the dollar on Thursday, weakened by energy sector demand for the U.S. currency, but traders said the central bank's mop up of excess liquidity had prevented a steeper fall in the local currency. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 20.799 percent at auction on Thursday from 20.696 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said. * Kenya will reinstate taxes on grains and fuel by the end of its fiscal year 2011/12 (July-June) as global crude prices ease, a move analysts said risked fuelling inflationary pressures and sparking discontent. KENYA SECURITY Somali Islamist rebels stormed a remote police camp in northeastern Kenya, killing seven people and kidnapping three, the militants and Kenyan officials said on Thursday. UGANDA STRIKE Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni refused to yield under pressure to striking local traders demanding the authorities direct banks to stop raising interest rates, as retailers in the capital locked up their shops for a second day. UGANDA PRICES The Ugandan government on Thursday abolished electricity subsidies paid to power generators to cushion consumers, a move that will see tariffs rise by an average of 42 percent. TANZANIA PRICES Tanzania's energy regulator has approved an electricity price hike of 40.29 percent for the country's state-run power firm, a move expected to further stoke a rising inflation rate in east Africa's second-largest economy. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills dropped to 4.25 percent on Thursday from 4.28 percent at a previous auction last week, the central bank said. NAMIBIA INFLATION Namibia's consumer inflation quickened to 7.2 percent year-on-year in December, the highest rate since August 2009, from 6.0 percent in November, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on