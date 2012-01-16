NAIROBI, Jan 16 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators,
debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
INFLATION - Expecting December inflation data for
the TANZANIA, ZIMBABWE, BOTSWANA, and NIGERIA.
LIBERIA - President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf will be
inaugurated for a second term at the helm of the
west African nation.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday on fears that mass
sovereign debt rating cuts by Standard & Poor's
would further aggravate euro zone funding
difficulties and drag down global growth,
threatening to derail progress in resolving the
debt crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose towards $111 on Monday on worries
over supply disruptions after Iran warned Gulf
Arab neighbours of consequences if they raised oil
output to replace Iranian barrels facing
international sanctions.
EUROZONE DEBT
Standard & Poor's hit the euro zone with a
downgrade of half the countries in the single
currency area, including formerly AAA-rated
France, and it questioned the strategy of its
political leaders for dealing with their two-year
old debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
NIGERIA FUEL SUBSIDIES
* President Goodluck Jonathan and labour unions
failed in overnight talks to reach a compromise
over the removal of fuel subsidies that has raised
fears of a shutdown of Nigeria's oil industry,
union and presidency sources said on Monday.
* A growing trend of African countries promising
to free up money for social spending by slashing
fuel subsidies will test public faith in
governments, amid widespread fear the cash will
vanish in a haze of graft and mismanagement.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
The rand tumbled 2 percent against the dollar late
in Friday's session as investors dumped the
currency after Fitch downgraded South Africa's
rating outlook, while yields on government bonds
climbed.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks retreated on Friday after the
Fitch rating agency cut the country's outlook to
negative from stable, while weaker global markets
also dampened sentiment.
NIGERIA MILITANCY
With a YouTube video reminiscent of the broadcasts
of Osama bin Laden, Nigerian Islamist group Boko
Haram seems keen to paint itself as part of a
wider global jihad. But in reality, their concerns
and focus look to remain almost entirely
Nigerian.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the
dollar after the central bank absorbed liquidity
to prevent a steep fall in the local
currency, while stocks edged lower on
profit-taking.
KENYA ELECTIONS
Kenya's High Court ruled that the next
presidential and parliamentary elections should be
held in March 2013 and not this August, unless the
ruling coalition collapsed, forcing an earlier
poll.
UGANDA ECONOMY
Uganda's economic growth is expected to slow this
year, as the east African country tightens its
fiscal and monetary policies, and due to the
effects of a global slowdown, the International
Monetary Fund said.
UGANDA POLITICS
Uganda's main opposition leader said he would quit
as head of his party and devote more time to
organising protests against President Yoweri
Museveni's government.
GHANA MARKETS
The Ghana cedi currency hit a new low on Friday
against the U.S. dollar on the back of surging
demand for the greenback by both local and foreign
investors, a trader said.
SUDAN OIL
Sudan said it has started confiscating some oil
exports from South Sudan that it believes it is
owed to meet unpaid transit fees but will not shut
down a pipeline carrying the southern state's oil.
BOTSWANA INFLATION
Botswana's consumer inflation was steady at 9.2
percent year-on-year in December, the Central
Statistics Office said.
