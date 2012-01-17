The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: SUDAN - Talks on oil resume in Ethiopia. Sudan started confiscating some oil exports from South Sudan to meet unpaid transit fees but will not shut down a pipeline carrying the southern state's oil. BOTSWANA - The central bank is scheduled to auction its 14-day certificate Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday as slightly better-than-expected Chinese economic growth data soothed investor worries that the euro zone debt crisis was slowing global activity. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday to stand close to $112 on expectations of steady demand growth after the world's second-largest oil consumer, China, posted an economic expansion that beat forecasts. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For a diary of African fixed income auctions, click on: NIGERIA STRIKE * Nigerian trade unions called off strikes and protests, ending a major confrontation over fuel prices after President Goodluck Jonathan said he would cut them by one third. * Nigeria's oil minister, Deziani Allison-Madueke, has set up a committee to speed up the passing of an oil law meant to completely overhaul Africa's biggest energy industry. * For a piece looking at the future of Nigeria, click: SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar as exporters took the chance to sell dollars after a sharp fall for the local currency in the previous session due to ratings agency Fitch's downgrade of its outlook for the country. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks gained, with the All-share index hitting a record close as investors shrugged off a ratings outlook downgrade last week and focused on buying back oversold shares such as MTN . KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling firmed 0.6 percent against the dollar as the central bank mopped up liquidity and horticulture exporters sold dollars, while stocks edged up marginally. * Kenya's CIC Insurance has shelved plans for an initial public offering after a lengthy bear run at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, opting instead for a listing by introduction. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's economic growth slowed to 6.4 percent in the third quarter of 2011 from 6.7 percent a year earlier, driven by communications, mining and construction sectors, but short of the government's full-year target. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's annual inflation rate rose for the 14th consecutive month in December, with some analysts expecting food and fuel costs to keep pushing consumer prices higher in the coming months. UGANDA TRADERS' STRIKE Ugandan traders ended their strike on Monday after President Yoweri Museveni said the central bank would look into ways of easing the pain of high borrowing costs, Museveni's office said. GHANA MARKETS The Ghana cedi currency plunged to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday as interbank demand for the greenback continued to outstrip inflows including Central bank supplies, traders said. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation rate quickened to 4.9 percent year-on-year in December, higher than government's year-end target for 2011. SOUTH SUDAN PEACEKEEPING Russia is considering withdrawing its military helicopters servicing the U.N. peacekeeping force in South Sudan after voicing alarm at attacks on Russian personnel there, a senior U.N. official said. MAURITIUS REVENUES A rise in alcohol and tobacco taxes increased Mauritius' revenue collection by 7.6 percent last year, beating the country's forecast after the Indian Ocean island raised excise duty on the commodities, the tax authority said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)