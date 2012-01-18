NAIROBI, Jan 18 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: TANZANIA - Auctions Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total of 100 billion shillings. The weighed average yield on the 91-day Treasury bill fell to 12.65 percent at the last auction. KENYA - The central bank sells 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions a 15 year Treasury bond worth 1.5 billion rupees GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro steadied on Wednesday after sentiment improved on soothing economic data the day before, as focus returns to Europe with Portugal testing investor confidence in a debt sale and Greece resuming talks on its debt restructuring. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $112 on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and a slew of positive economic indicators, from China to the United States, eased demand concerns triggered by the debt crisis in Europe. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on NIGERIA STRIFE Nigeria's recent explosion of violent political unrest is damaging the economy and forcing investors to reassess their optimism over the short-term returns available there and elsewhere in Africa. SOUTH AFRICA RAND, BONDS South African government bonds traded steady to firmer after a weekly debt auction suggested a Fitch downgrade of South Africa's credit outlook had not damaged demand for local debt. The rand firmed against the dollar. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South Africa's All-Share index closed at its highest level ever, boosted by platinum miners such as Impala and Anglo American . NIGERIA INFLATION For a poll of analysts on their expectations for Nigeria's rate of inflation: KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling pared early gains against the dollar on as demand for dollars from importers partially offset tea sector inflows, while stocks edged up. KENYA LOAN Kenya is aiming to mandate three banks for its $600 million, two-year syndicated loan this week, with the lenders contributing $200 million each, bankers close to the deal said. KENYA POLITICS Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's richest man and son of its founder president, is facing a possible trial for crimes against humanity, but he's not letting that dampen his political ambitions. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya plans to cut inflation to five percent by 2014/15 (July-June) through austerity measures to reduce its budget deficit, accompanied by a tight monetary stance, Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said. KENYA GOLD Africa-focused gold producer Goldplat has poured the first bar of gold from its Kilimapesa mine in Kenya, marking the beginning of production in the east African country's first gold project, the company said. SOMALIA OIL Canadian oil and gas exploration company Africa Oil Corp. began drilling an exploratory well in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region on Tuesday, the first to be sunk in the country since civil war erupted two decades ago. ANGOLA FUNDS Angola's government has denied a report by Human Rights Watch suggesting that $32 billion are missing from state funds thought to be linked to the state oil company Sonangol, state news agency Angop reported. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation rate quickened to 4.9 percent year-on-year in December, higher than government's year-end target for 2011. BOTSWANA DEBT The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates fell to 4.50 percent from 4.53 percent a week ago, the central bank said. MAURITIUS TOURISM Tourist numbers in Mauritius rose by a lower-than-expected 3.1 percent to 964,642 visitors last year, due in large part to sluggish growth in the euro zone, a key market, official data showed. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on