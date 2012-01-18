NAIROBI, Jan 18 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators,
debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
TANZANIA - Auctions Treasury bills of all
maturities worth a total of 100 billion shillings.
The weighed average yield on the 91-day Treasury
bill fell to 12.65 percent at the last auction.
KENYA - The central bank sells 182-day Treasury
bills worth 3 billion shillings.
MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions a 15 year
Treasury bond worth 1.5 billion rupees
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro steadied on Wednesday
after sentiment improved on soothing economic data
the day before, as focus returns to Europe with
Portugal testing investor confidence in a debt
sale and Greece resuming talks on its debt
restructuring.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $112 on Wednesday as the
dollar weakened and a slew of positive economic
indicators, from China to the United States, eased
demand concerns triggered by the debt crisis in
Europe.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
NIGERIA STRIFE
Nigeria's recent explosion of violent political
unrest is damaging the economy and forcing
investors to reassess their optimism over the
short-term returns available there and elsewhere
in Africa.
SOUTH AFRICA RAND, BONDS
South African government bonds traded steady to
firmer after a weekly debt auction suggested a
Fitch downgrade of South Africa's credit outlook
had not damaged demand for local debt. The rand
firmed against the dollar.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South Africa's All-Share index closed at
its highest level ever, boosted by platinum miners
such as Impala and Anglo American
.
NIGERIA INFLATION
For a poll of analysts on their expectations for
Nigeria's rate of inflation:
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling pared early gains against
the dollar on as demand for dollars from importers
partially offset tea sector inflows, while stocks
edged up.
KENYA LOAN
Kenya is aiming to mandate three banks for its
$600 million, two-year syndicated loan this week,
with the lenders contributing $200 million each,
bankers close to the deal said.
KENYA POLITICS
Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's richest man and son of its
founder president, is facing a possible trial for
crimes against humanity, but he's not letting that
dampen his political ambitions.
KENYA ECONOMY
Kenya plans to cut inflation to five percent by
2014/15 (July-June) through austerity measures to
reduce its budget deficit, accompanied by a tight
monetary stance, Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta
said.
KENYA GOLD
Africa-focused gold producer Goldplat has
poured the first bar of gold from its Kilimapesa
mine in Kenya, marking the beginning of production
in the east African country's first gold project,
the company said.
SOMALIA OIL
Canadian oil and gas exploration company Africa
Oil Corp. began drilling an exploratory
well in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region
on Tuesday, the first to be sunk in the country
since civil war erupted two decades ago.
ANGOLA FUNDS
Angola's government has denied a report by Human
Rights Watch suggesting that $32 billion are
missing from state funds thought to be linked to
the state oil company Sonangol, state news agency
Angop reported.
ZIMBABWE INFLATION
Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation rate
quickened to 4.9 percent year-on-year in December,
higher than government's year-end target for 2011.
BOTSWANA DEBT
The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day
certificates fell to 4.50 percent from 4.53
percent a week ago, the central bank said.
MAURITIUS TOURISM
Tourist numbers in Mauritius rose by a
lower-than-expected 3.1 percent to 964,642
visitors last year, due in large part to sluggish
growth in the euro zone, a key market, official
data showed.
