- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - The central bank auctions 91-day Treasury
bills.
ZIMBABWE - The Confederation of Zimbabwe
Industries hosts a day-long conference on
Zimbabwe's economic prospects in 2012 which will
be addressed by some leading local private
economists and central bank governor Gideon Gono.
GAMBIA- Yahya Jammeh will be inaugurated for a new
five-year term as president of the west African
nation.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose to a two-month high on Thursday
and commodities and the euro also firmed on hopes
that the International Monetary Fund would boost
its resources to help tackle the euro zone debt
crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $111 on Thursday on a
surprise draw in U.S. oil stocks and hopes of a
recovery in demand as the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) sought to boost its resources to help
countries grapple with the euro zone crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
NIGERIA STRIKE
* Nigeria's economy lost out on an estimated 207.4
billion naira ($1.27 billion) due to an eight day
strike this month prompted by a dispute over fuel
import subsidies, the national bureau of
statistics said.
* A week of protests over fuel prices has put
Nigeria's government under more pressure than ever
to make good on long-unfulfilled promises to
reform its notoriously inefficient and corrupt
energy sector, and this time it will be harder not
to act.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South African government bonds firmed, bringing
yields down across the curve as the market trimmed
its rate increase expectations after softer than
expected data. The rand ended largely steady
against the dollar.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South Africa's All-Share index hit a
fresh record high for the second straight day,
edging up 0.4 percent to close at their highest
ever, as investors continued to raise their stakes
in miners Lonmin and other heavyweights.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian stocks shed 0.31 percent dragged down by
brewery shares, after climbing to a four-month
high on thin volumes, as it tried to recoup losses
sustained last year. The naira
strengthened against the U.S dollar.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigeria's government ordered a fresh audit of its
entire oil and gas sector covering the last three
years, the latest move to clean up corruption in
Africa's biggest oil industry after a week of
anti-government protests.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling gained for a fourth
straight day on Wednesday on tea sector inflows
and banks selling dollars, pushed by central
bank's tightening of liquidity in the market.
Stocks rose marginally.
* The weighted average yield on 182-day Treasury
bills rose to 20.914 percent at the
highly subscribed auction from 20.780 percent at
last week's sale.
ZIMBABWE STRIKE
State workers in Zimbabwe are getting ready to
strike this week in a push for a doubling of their
pay after failing to reach a wage deal with the
government, state media said.
ZAMBIA BHARTI
Bharti Airtel's Zambian unit plans to
increase its subscriber base by nearly a quarter
this year after similar growth in 2011, its
managing director said.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in Tullow Oil close lower on
Wednesday after the company cuts its production
outlook from the Jubilee field, weighing on the
broader Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index.
ETHIOPIA SECURITY
Gunmen killed five European tourists and kidnapped
two further foreigners and two Ethiopians in
northern Ethiopia's remote Afar region where
separatist rebels have operated, the government
said.
TANZANIA CURRENT ACCOUNT
Tanzania's current account deficit widened by 65.4
percent in the year to October 2011, mostly due to
soaring oil imports to East Africa's
second-largest economy, its central bank said.
