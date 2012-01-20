NAIROBI, Jan 20 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators,
debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius will auction 273-day
Treasury bills worth 300 million rupees.
KENYA - ICC Judges to decide whether to confirm a
case against any, some or all 6 Kenyan suspects,
any time before Jan. 23.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended gains to fresh two-month
highs on Friday as solid euro zone sovereign debt
sales and signs that Greece may be moving closer
to a vital debt-swap deal eased concerns over
Europe's refinancing capability, boosting appetite
for riskier assets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $111 on Friday with
investors betting oil demand would grow as
Europe's funding worries ease amid supply concerns
over Iran's latest warning to neighbours not to
align themselves too closely with the United
States.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Ghana's cedi is likely to halt its two-week slide
against the dollar next week due to central bank
intervention, a factor that is also likely to
underpin east Africa's shillings.
NIGERIA FUEL SUBSIDY
Nigeria has discovered a discrepancy of more than
$4 billion a year between the amount of motor fuel
it subsidises and actual consumption, a
legislative committee said, supporting the idea of
massive corruption in the government subsidy
scheme.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's government bonds weakened and
yields edged higher, while the rand firmed
slightly after the Reserve Bank kept its key repo
rate on hold, saying the outlook for inflation had
deteriorated.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South Africa's All-Share index booked its
third straight record closing high on Thursday,
edging up 0.11 percent as Standard Bank
and other major lenders were lifted by a global
rally in banking shares.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria plans to raise between 129.75-239.75
billion naira ($1.49 billion) in 10-year sovereign
bonds in the first quarter of the year,
the Debt Management Office (DMO) said, a major
step to plug the revenue gap in 2012.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria's police are offering a 50 million naira
($309,600) reward for information leading to the
recapture of the main suspect in a Christmas Day
bomb attack, who escaped within 24 hours of his
arrest this week.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling extended gains for a
fifth straight day and stocks inched up but
investors are wary of an impending International
Criminal Court ruling on Kenya's 2007-08
post-election violence.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day
Treasury bills dipped to 20.769 percent
from 20.799 percent at last week's auction, the
central bank said.
* High interest rates and double digit inflation
in Kenya are hurting the real estate industry, as
developers and buyers struggle to meet financing
requirements, a property pricing index firm said.
SOUTHERN AFRICA MAIZE
Zambia has robust maize stocks and sees little
risk in using them to partly fill a regional gap
as a supply crunch looms in southern Africa,
pushing up futures prices for the staple and
accelerating food inflation.
GHANA ECONOMY
The Bank of Ghana is aiming to reverse the slide
in the cedi currency by the end of this month with
new measures including "more regular and robust"
intervention on the local foreign exchange market,
Deputy Governor Kofi Wampah said.
MAURITIUS TBILLS
Mauritius sold all 400 million rupees ($13.54
million) worth of 364-day Treasury bills at
auction at a weighted yield of 4.54 percent, lower
than the 4.63 percent fetched at the previous
auction, the central bank said.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Tanzania's inflation rate for 2011 jumped to 12.7
percent from 5.5 percent in 2010 on the back of
higher food prices, the country's statistics body
said.
UGANDA PROTESTS
Ugandan police fired teargas and held opposition
leader Kizza Besigye and several allies in a
police cell on Thursday to stop them leading an
anti-government protest the police said would
stoke chaos.
SOMALIA PIRACY
Pre-emptive strikes by naval forces, the
deployment of private armed guards and protective
measures by ships helped to almost halve the
number of successful hijackings by Somali pirates
last year, a maritime watchdog said.
