NAIROBI, Jan 20 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius will auction 273-day Treasury bills worth 300 million rupees. KENYA - ICC Judges to decide whether to confirm a case against any, some or all 6 Kenyan suspects, any time before Jan. 23. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares extended gains to fresh two-month highs on Friday as solid euro zone sovereign debt sales and signs that Greece may be moving closer to a vital debt-swap deal eased concerns over Europe's refinancing capability, boosting appetite for riskier assets. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $111 on Friday with investors betting oil demand would grow as Europe's funding worries ease amid supply concerns over Iran's latest warning to neighbours not to align themselves too closely with the United States. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Ghana's cedi is likely to halt its two-week slide against the dollar next week due to central bank intervention, a factor that is also likely to underpin east Africa's shillings. NIGERIA FUEL SUBSIDY Nigeria has discovered a discrepancy of more than $4 billion a year between the amount of motor fuel it subsidises and actual consumption, a legislative committee said, supporting the idea of massive corruption in the government subsidy scheme. SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's government bonds weakened and yields edged higher, while the rand firmed slightly after the Reserve Bank kept its key repo rate on hold, saying the outlook for inflation had deteriorated. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South Africa's All-Share index booked its third straight record closing high on Thursday, edging up 0.11 percent as Standard Bank and other major lenders were lifted by a global rally in banking shares. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria plans to raise between 129.75-239.75 billion naira ($1.49 billion) in 10-year sovereign bonds in the first quarter of the year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said, a major step to plug the revenue gap in 2012. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's police are offering a 50 million naira ($309,600) reward for information leading to the recapture of the main suspect in a Christmas Day bomb attack, who escaped within 24 hours of his arrest this week. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling extended gains for a fifth straight day and stocks inched up but investors are wary of an impending International Criminal Court ruling on Kenya's 2007-08 post-election violence. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills dipped to 20.769 percent from 20.799 percent at last week's auction, the central bank said. * High interest rates and double digit inflation in Kenya are hurting the real estate industry, as developers and buyers struggle to meet financing requirements, a property pricing index firm said. SOUTHERN AFRICA MAIZE Zambia has robust maize stocks and sees little risk in using them to partly fill a regional gap as a supply crunch looms in southern Africa, pushing up futures prices for the staple and accelerating food inflation. GHANA ECONOMY The Bank of Ghana is aiming to reverse the slide in the cedi currency by the end of this month with new measures including "more regular and robust" intervention on the local foreign exchange market, Deputy Governor Kofi Wampah said. MAURITIUS TBILLS Mauritius sold all 400 million rupees ($13.54 million) worth of 364-day Treasury bills at auction at a weighted yield of 4.54 percent, lower than the 4.63 percent fetched at the previous auction, the central bank said. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's inflation rate for 2011 jumped to 12.7 percent from 5.5 percent in 2010 on the back of higher food prices, the country's statistics body said. UGANDA PROTESTS Ugandan police fired teargas and held opposition leader Kizza Besigye and several allies in a police cell on Thursday to stop them leading an anti-government protest the police said would stoke chaos. SOMALIA PIRACY Pre-emptive strikes by naval forces, the deployment of private armed guards and protective measures by ships helped to almost halve the number of successful hijackings by Somali pirates last year, a maritime watchdog said. ($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)