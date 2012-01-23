NAIROBI, Jan 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - International Criminal Court judges to decide whether to confirm a case against any, some or all six high-profile Kenyan suspects, for crimes against humanity for their roles in the country's 2007-08 post-election violence. The decision by the Hague-based court - whose proceedings have been closely followed in Kenya - could have far-reaching political consequences for the biggest economy in east Africa. Among the six are presidential contenders Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro paused from last week's rally on Monday as Greece has yet to strike a crucial debt swap deal to avoid a default, while activity was subdued due to the Lunar New Year holiday in most of Asia. WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES Brent crude futures held steady around $110 on Monday as concerns about European demand countered worries about supply disruptions from the Middle East due to simmering tensions between the West and Iran. Also, U.S. crude futures fell to the lowest in more than a month in early Asian trade on Monday on concerns over demand growth as markets await the outcome of a tense race by Greece with its creditors to avoid a messy default. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African market players dumped shorter-dated bonds on Friday for the long end of the curve after hawkish central bank comments on Thursday. Also, South Africa's All-Share index added 0.35 percent on Friday, striking a fourth-consecutive record close while the benchmark Top-40 index booked its highest close in three and a half years. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates rose on Friday to an average of 14.25 percent from 14 percent on Tuesday as foreign exchange purchases and other dealings drained liquidity from the system. Also, the naira firmed against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Friday to its highest level in 18 days after state-owned energy company NNPC sold about $550 million to some lenders, providing support for the local currency. NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria's Senate has said it wants to adopt a $75 per barrel oil price benchmark in the 2012 budget, up from the $70 proposed by the finance ministry, which would give the government more money to spend and leave less for savings. NIGERIA SECURITY Gun and bomb attacks by Islamist insurgents in the northern Nigerian city of Kano last week killed at least 178 people, a hospital doctor said on Sunday, underscoring the challenge President Goodluck Jonathan faces to prevent his country sliding further into chaos. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling and stocks both snapped five-day gaining streaks on Friday, with the markets spooked the International Criminal Court's (ICC) announcement that it would rule on Monday on Kenya's 2007-08 post-election violence. At the end of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.00/20 to the dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than Thursday's close. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index fell 0.6 percent to 3,185.14 points as jittery investors sold on most counters. KENYA ECONOMY The International Monetary Fund opposes a proposal by parliamentarians in Kenya to cap interest rates for banks because the plan could lead to a credit squeeze, its resident representative in the east African nation said on Friday. MAURITIUS TRADE Mauritius' trade deficit widened 7.8 percent to 7.8 billion rupees ($267.80 million) in November from a year earlier, due to lower earnings from exports, official data showed on Friday. UGANDA DEBT Foreign holdings of Ugandan debt are approaching levels last seen before the 2008 financial crisis and could exceed them if high double-digit yields persist, a senior central bank official said on Friday. MADAGASCAR POLITICS Madagascar's exiled former leader Marc Ravalomanana was back where he started on Saturday after a plane flying him home was ordered to turn around mid-flight and returned to Johannesburg's main international airport. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi rose from record lows on Friday after the central bank promised stronger intervention to support the currency, traders said. ZAMBIA TELECOMS Zambia's government has seized bank accounts belonging to telecoms group Zamtel, majority-owned by Libya's LAP Green Networks, as part of a money-laundering investigation, the company said on Friday. It denied any wrongdoing. ANGOLA ELECTIONS Angola's main opposition party UNITA plans to challenge the re-appointment of the country's electoral commission chief, saying the move undermines the body's independence and raises tension ahead of an election later this year. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on