NAIROBI, Jan 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - International Criminal Court judges to decide
whether to confirm a case against any, some or all six high-profile
Kenyan suspects, for crimes against humanity for their roles in the
country's 2007-08 post-election violence.
The decision by the Hague-based court - whose proceedings have been
closely followed in Kenya - could have far-reaching political
consequences for the biggest economy in east Africa.
Among the six are presidential contenders Uhuru Kenyatta and
William Ruto.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro paused from last week's rally on Monday as
Greece has yet to strike a crucial debt swap deal to avoid a default,
while activity was subdued due to the Lunar New Year holiday in most of
Asia.
WORLD CRUDE OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures held steady around $110 on Monday as concerns about
European demand countered worries about supply disruptions from the
Middle East due to simmering tensions between the West and Iran.
Also, U.S. crude futures fell to the lowest in more than a month in
early Asian trade on Monday on concerns over demand growth as markets
await the outcome of a tense race by Greece with its creditors to avoid
a messy default.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African market players dumped shorter-dated bonds on Friday for
the long end of the curve after hawkish central bank comments on
Thursday.
Also, South Africa's All-Share index added 0.35 percent on
Friday, striking a fourth-consecutive record close while the benchmark
Top-40 index booked its highest close in three and a half
years.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank lending rates rose on Friday to an average of 14.25
percent from 14 percent on Tuesday as foreign exchange purchases and
other dealings drained liquidity from the system.
Also, the naira firmed against the U.S. dollar on the
interbank market on Friday to its highest level in 18 days after
state-owned energy company NNPC sold about $550 million to some
lenders, providing support for the local currency.
NIGERIA BUDGET
Nigeria's Senate has said it wants to adopt a $75 per barrel oil price
benchmark in the 2012 budget, up from the $70 proposed by the finance
ministry, which would give the government more money to spend and leave
less for savings.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Gun and bomb attacks by Islamist insurgents in the northern Nigerian
city of Kano last week killed at least 178 people, a hospital doctor
said on Sunday, underscoring the challenge President Goodluck Jonathan
faces to prevent his country sliding further into chaos.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling and stocks both snapped five-day gaining
streaks on Friday, with the markets spooked the International Criminal
Court's (ICC) announcement that it would rule on Monday on Kenya's
2007-08 post-election violence.
At the end of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
86.00/20 to the dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than Thursday's close.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
fell 0.6 percent to 3,185.14 points as jittery investors sold on most
counters.
KENYA ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund opposes a proposal by parliamentarians
in Kenya to cap interest rates for banks because the plan could lead to
a credit squeeze, its resident representative in the east African
nation said on Friday.
MAURITIUS TRADE
Mauritius' trade deficit widened 7.8 percent to 7.8 billion rupees
($267.80 million) in November from a year earlier, due to lower
earnings from exports, official data showed on Friday.
UGANDA DEBT
Foreign holdings of Ugandan debt are approaching levels last seen
before the 2008 financial crisis and could exceed them if high
double-digit yields persist, a senior central bank official said on
Friday.
MADAGASCAR POLITICS
Madagascar's exiled former leader Marc Ravalomanana was back where he
started on Saturday after a plane flying him home was ordered to turn
around mid-flight and returned to Johannesburg's main international
airport.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's cedi rose from record lows on Friday after the central
bank promised stronger intervention to support the currency, traders
said.
ZAMBIA TELECOMS
Zambia's government has seized bank accounts belonging to telecoms
group Zamtel, majority-owned by Libya's LAP Green Networks, as part of
a money-laundering investigation, the company said on Friday. It denied
any wrongdoing.
ANGOLA ELECTIONS
Angola's main opposition party UNITA plans to challenge the
re-appointment of the country's electoral commission chief, saying the
move undermines the body's independence and raises tension ahead of an
election later this year.
