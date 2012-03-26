The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struggled on Monday, with materials and technology stocks losing
ground amid concerns about the impact on profits of a slowdown in the global
economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude edged below $125 on Monday as a possible resumption in crude
production from South Sudan offset supply worries on news of a sizeable drop
in Iranian oil exports due to Western sanctions.
AFRICA DEBT
Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to ease further at auction next
week, but at a slower pace than previous weeks, due to concerns inflation
might not fall in March as previously anticipated, traders said.
MALI COUP
Life in Mali's capital slowly returned to normal on Sunday after most mutinous
soldiers returned to their barracks, but rebels exploiting a military coup in
the country pushed towards three northern towns.
SENEGAL PRESIDENTIAL VOTE
Senegal's long-serving leader Abdoulaye Wade admitted defeat in the
presidential election, congratulating his rival Macky Sall, a move seen as
bolstering the West African state's democratic credentials in a region fraught
with political chaos.
WORLD BANK
Emerging economies must be given a fair shot at leading the institutions at
the heart of global finance or they will end up going their own way, a
challenger for the top job at the World Bank said.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks closed higher on Friday for the first time this week as
a late rally inspired by a turn-around on Wall Street saw the market claw back
losses.
* South Africa's rand was on track for its biggest weekly loss since
mid-December on Friday as the local market scales back expectations of higher
domestic rates this year.
NIGERIA BOND
Nigeria's United Bank of Africa is looking to issue a $500 million
Eurobond in the final quarter of this year or early next year to finance its
foreign currency assets and expansion in Africa, Chief Executive Phillips
Oduoza said on Friday.
ANGOLA OIL
Asian imports of West African crude oil are set to slip to 1.56 million
barrels per day (bpd) in April while holding above the average level for 2011,
a Reuters survey of oil flows showed.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday after banks
trimmed their long greenback positions, compounded by inflows from offshore
investors, while bank stocks drove up Nairobi's bourse for the third straight
day.
UGANDA'S KONY HUNT
The public meltdown of the man behind the viral "Kony 2012" video has thrown
his campaign into turmoil even as the film succeeded in turning the world's
attention to capturing an elusive and brutal Ugandan warlord.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Anjin, the biggest miner operating in Zimbabwe's controversial Marange diamond
fields, said on Saturday a two-day strike by workers had ended after
management agreed to a 25-percent wage hike.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on