GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares struggled on Monday, with materials and technology stocks losing ground amid concerns about the impact on profits of a slowdown in the global economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged below $125 on Monday as a possible resumption in crude production from South Sudan offset supply worries on news of a sizeable drop in Iranian oil exports due to Western sanctions. AFRICA DEBT Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to ease further at auction next week, but at a slower pace than previous weeks, due to concerns inflation might not fall in March as previously anticipated, traders said. MALI COUP Life in Mali's capital slowly returned to normal on Sunday after most mutinous soldiers returned to their barracks, but rebels exploiting a military coup in the country pushed towards three northern towns. SENEGAL PRESIDENTIAL VOTE Senegal's long-serving leader Abdoulaye Wade admitted defeat in the presidential election, congratulating his rival Macky Sall, a move seen as bolstering the West African state's democratic credentials in a region fraught with political chaos. WORLD BANK Emerging economies must be given a fair shot at leading the institutions at the heart of global finance or they will end up going their own way, a challenger for the top job at the World Bank said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks closed higher on Friday for the first time this week as a late rally inspired by a turn-around on Wall Street saw the market claw back losses. * South Africa's rand was on track for its biggest weekly loss since mid-December on Friday as the local market scales back expectations of higher domestic rates this year. NIGERIA BOND Nigeria's United Bank of Africa is looking to issue a $500 million Eurobond in the final quarter of this year or early next year to finance its foreign currency assets and expansion in Africa, Chief Executive Phillips Oduoza said on Friday. ANGOLA OIL Asian imports of West African crude oil are set to slip to 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) in April while holding above the average level for 2011, a Reuters survey of oil flows showed. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday after banks trimmed their long greenback positions, compounded by inflows from offshore investors, while bank stocks drove up Nairobi's bourse for the third straight day. UGANDA'S KONY HUNT The public meltdown of the man behind the viral "Kony 2012" video has thrown his campaign into turmoil even as the film succeeded in turning the world's attention to capturing an elusive and brutal Ugandan warlord. ZIMBABWE MINING Anjin, the biggest miner operating in Zimbabwe's controversial Marange diamond fields, said on Saturday a two-day strike by workers had ended after management agreed to a 25-percent wage hike.