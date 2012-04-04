The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. EVENTS: KENYA - Monetary Policy Committee sets its key lending. Most analysts expect the Central Bank of Kenya to hold its Central Bank Rate at 18 percent for a fourth month after inflation failed to slow as much as hoped in March. KENYA - The central bank offers 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth 10 billion shillings ($120.5 million). UGANDA - Bank of Uganda offers 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth 120 billion shillings ($47.9 million) TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions 7-year Treasury bond. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Wednesday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested the bank was less inclined to take further stimulus measures, leaving investors looking for more clues to the global growth outlook. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude extended losses toward $124 a barrel on Wednesday after the U.S. central bank dashed hopes of further economic stimulus, while news that Saudi Arabia is likely to keep output high in the event of a strategic stocks release also weighed. MALI COUP Mali's junta ignored a demand by neighbours for an immediate exit from power on Tuesday, instead simply repeating its offer to hold open-ended talks on a future transition to civilian rule. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For latest African fixed-income stories. Frontier African debt auctions this week. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, partly tracking weaker government bonds after a weekly auction was poorly received due to investors' concerns about over-supply of paper in the coming month. * South African stocks extended gains for the third day, rising 0.7 percent on Tuesday as strong U.S. data continued to stoke demand for commodities firms such as Kumba Iron Ore and Exxaro Resources . NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Tuesday it will ask shareholders for their approval to enter into merger talks with other banks and to raise $200 million in bonds. * Nigeria's all-share index rises 0.88 percent to 20,650.95 points on Tuesday, aided by gains in Diamond Bank after the lender said it will ask shareholders for their approval to enter into merger talks with other banks. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Tuesday in thin volumes, with market activity subdued ahead of a central bank rate decision, while bargain hunters led stocks up. * The average price for top Kenyan tea edged up to $3.36 per kg at auction this week from $3.26 last week, returning to its price levels for most of March, brokers said on Tuesday. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Tullow Oil and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated rise to lead the GSE Composite index higher for the second session in a row. UGANDA MARKETS Interbank dollar sales helped the UgandaN shilling inch up against the greenback on Tuesday, a day after the central bank put the brakes on its monetary easing cycle, with an upcoming T-bill auction likely to set the tone. SENEGAL POLITICS Senegal's new president has named Abdoul Mbaye, a former banker without any party affiliation, as his first prime minister, state television announced on Tuesday. ZAMBIA DEBT Foreign holdings of Zambian debt have fallen to their lowest since 2005, reflecting uncertainty over the direction of policy following elections last year and the spillover from the global financial crisis, a central bank official said on Tuesday. BOTSWANA BILLS Botswana 3-month Treasury-bill yield falls to 5.32 percent. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 83.0000 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 2505.0000 Ugandan shillings)