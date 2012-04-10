The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction is 14 day
certificate Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struggled on Tuesday as investors
remained cautious after Chinese trade data showed
the world's second largest economy may be able to
achieve a soft landing but global growth concerns
lingered given the sharp slowdown in U.S. job
creation.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures slipped towards $122 on
Tuesday as a steeper than expected fall in China's
overall imports in March raised concerns about oil
demand growth in the world's second-biggest
consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Ghanaian cedi is set to remain steady this
week, after falling to new lows versus the dollar,
but may weaken without robust central bank
intervention. In Uganda, increased dollar demand
from importers is seen pressurising the shilling.
SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY
South African government bonds weakened due to
heightened risk aversion emanating from the euro
zone, while the rand was barely changed.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks clawed back some lost ground,
as investors bought back shares of Kumba Iron
Ore and other resource stocks that had
been hammered in the previous session.
NIGERIA RATES
Nigeria's interbank lending rates fell to an
average of 14.41 percent, down from 15.33 percent
last week, as matured treasury bill funds boosted
liquidity and helped ease pressure on the cost of
borrowing.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Suspected members of Nigerian Islamist sect Boko
Haram have killed four people and a large
undetonated bomb was found in Kano, authorities
said, a day after at least 36 people were killed
in a car bomb near a church in northern Kaduna.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling closed flat against the
dollar, holding at highs reached on when the
central bank kept its key rate at 18 percent.
KENYA TEA
Kenyan tea production fell 12.9 percent in the
first two months of the year from the same period
in 2011 due to hot and dry weather in February and
the impact of earlier frost attacks, the Tea Board
of Kenya said.
KENYA OIL EXPLORATION
Kenya has seen a surge of interest for new oil
blocks after striking oil late last month, a
senior ministry of energy official said.
MALAWI TRANSITION
Prominent women's rights campaigner Joyce Banda
was sworn in as Malawi's president, becoming
southern Africa's first female head of state.
* Malawi's finance minister expects suspended
international aid to be restored under its new
president.
MALI CRISIS
Mali's President Amadou Toumani Toure resigned,
paving the way for the soldiers who ousted him in
a coup to stick by a deal to restore civilian rule
and hand power to the president of the National
Assembly.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Zimbabwe's bid to win majority control of
foreign-owned mines was locked in confusion, as
the prime minister contradicted a fellow
minister's declaration that the state owned 51
percent of firms that had not complied with local
ownership laws.
UGANDA POLITICS
A group aligned to Uganda's opposition leader held
a low-key rally after the government declared it
illegal, a move which has drawn condemnation from
human rights groups.
