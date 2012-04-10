The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction is 14 day certificate Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares struggled on Tuesday as investors remained cautious after Chinese trade data showed the world's second largest economy may be able to achieve a soft landing but global growth concerns lingered given the sharp slowdown in U.S. job creation. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures slipped towards $122 on Tuesday as a steeper than expected fall in China's overall imports in March raised concerns about oil demand growth in the world's second-biggest consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Ghanaian cedi is set to remain steady this week, after falling to new lows versus the dollar, but may weaken without robust central bank intervention. In Uganda, increased dollar demand from importers is seen pressurising the shilling. SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY South African government bonds weakened due to heightened risk aversion emanating from the euro zone, while the rand was barely changed. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks clawed back some lost ground, as investors bought back shares of Kumba Iron Ore and other resource stocks that had been hammered in the previous session. NIGERIA RATES Nigeria's interbank lending rates fell to an average of 14.41 percent, down from 15.33 percent last week, as matured treasury bill funds boosted liquidity and helped ease pressure on the cost of borrowing. NIGERIA SECURITY Suspected members of Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram have killed four people and a large undetonated bomb was found in Kano, authorities said, a day after at least 36 people were killed in a car bomb near a church in northern Kaduna. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling closed flat against the dollar, holding at highs reached on when the central bank kept its key rate at 18 percent. KENYA TEA Kenyan tea production fell 12.9 percent in the first two months of the year from the same period in 2011 due to hot and dry weather in February and the impact of earlier frost attacks, the Tea Board of Kenya said. KENYA OIL EXPLORATION Kenya has seen a surge of interest for new oil blocks after striking oil late last month, a senior ministry of energy official said. MALAWI TRANSITION Prominent women's rights campaigner Joyce Banda was sworn in as Malawi's president, becoming southern Africa's first female head of state. * Malawi's finance minister expects suspended international aid to be restored under its new president. MALI CRISIS Mali's President Amadou Toumani Toure resigned, paving the way for the soldiers who ousted him in a coup to stick by a deal to restore civilian rule and hand power to the president of the National Assembly. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe's bid to win majority control of foreign-owned mines was locked in confusion, as the prime minister contradicted a fellow minister's declaration that the state owned 51 percent of firms that had not complied with local ownership laws. UGANDA POLITICS A group aligned to Uganda's opposition leader held a low-key rally after the government declared it illegal, a move which has drawn condemnation from human rights groups. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on