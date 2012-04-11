The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - The central bank auctions 91-day and
182-day Treasury bills worth a total 7 billion
shillings.
KENYA - HassConsult, which conducts the only
property pricing index in east Africa's largest
economy, releases its property pricing index for
first quarter 2012.
TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania sells Treasury bills
of various maturities.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell for a third straight day on
Wednesday as investors reduced their risk
positions due to uncertainty over global growth
prospects and resurfacing worries about debt
restructuring in struggling euro zone economies.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held at $120 on Wednesday, after
posting steep losses in the previous session, as a
cut in global oil consumption forecast by the EIA
and an unexpected surge in U.S. crude stocks
reinforced fears demand growth may slow.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand fell to a 2-1/2 month low
against the dollar as investors dumped riskier
emerging market assets for safer-haven currencies
such as the Japanese yen, owing to a weak global
economic outlook.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks edged lower tracking a
downbeat mood in global markets and look set to
weaken further with investors expected to move
their money into less risky assets.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's central bank is seen mopping up liquidity
from the market to support the shilling in
coming days, traders said on Tuesday, when the
currency held steady against the dollar and
Safaricom shares dragged down stocks.
KENYA TEA
The average price for top Kenyan tea rose slightly
to $3.38 per kg at this week's sale from $3.36 per
kg last week, while the volume sold dropped,
traders said.
ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT
Zimbabwean officials dismissed reports President
Robert Mugabe was seriously ill in Singapore,
saying he was well, on holiday there with his
family and expected to return home this week.
SUDAN OIL
South Sudan said that Sudan had attacked a
disputed oil-producing border region with
warplanes and artillery, in the latest flare-up of
violence that has delayed a summit between the
former civil war foes.
GHANA RATES
Ghana's central bank could hike its primary
lending rate by up to 100 basis points this week
in a pre-emptive move against mounting
inflationary pressures, including recent weakness
of the West African country's currency, analysts
said.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast
reached around 1,049,000 tonnes by April 9,
exporters estimated on Monday, compared with
1,038,928 tonnes in the same period of the
previous season.
MALAWI TRANSITION
Malawi's new President Joyce Banda used her first
official day in office to purge members of her
predecessor's government, including the
information minister suspected of being in a
high-powered group trying to block her accension
to office.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on