The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills
of all maturities at its weekly auction.
MAURITIUS - Government of Mauritius auctions
273-day Treasury bills worth a total 500 million
rupees.
MALI - Dioncounda Traore will be sworn in as
interim president with the immediate task of
reuniting the country.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eked out small gains and the euro
steadied on Thursday, reflecting investor caution
over sovereign funding for troubled euro zone
economies Spain and Italy, despite their declining
yields that helped global equities rebound
overnight.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady at $120 on Thursday as
supply disruption worries eased with Iran saying
it would present new proposals in the upcoming
nuclear talks with world powers, reversing some of
the previous session's gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar,
holding around the 8 rand level after testing
2-1/2 month lows earlier in the session during a
softer trend for the currency caused by a bleak
global growth outlook.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks ended slightly up in a
volatile session were mining stocks including gold
producers and ferrochrome firm Merafe
helped push the market higher.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira strengthened against the
U.S dollar on both the interbank market and
official window, supported by large dollar inflows
from oil companies and offshore investors.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria's army chief told his soldiers they needed
to be in "war mood" to fight the Islamist sect of
Boko Haram, suggesting that peace talks with a
sect that has killed hundreds of people this year
were not on the government's agenda.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped but traded
within its recent ranges as the market assessed
the liquidity situation, after a sudden surge sent
the central bank scrambling to soak it up, while
stocks rose to a near five-month high.
KENYA TBILLS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark
91-day Treasury bill fell to 16.078
percent at auction on Wednesday from 16.340
percent last week, amid low demand.
KENYA ECONOMY
Kenya will maintain its tight monetary stance for
another month or two despite falling inflation and
a stable exchange rate, to ensure that it is
completely safe to start easing, its finance
minister said.
UGANDA POLITICAL RISKS
The Uganda government's action to ban an
opposition pressure group is likely to escalate
violence in anti-government protests that have
rattled the east African country since early last
year. [ID:nRISKUG ]
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana's annual inflation edged higher to 8.8
percent in March, data showed on Wednesday,
leaving analysts split on whether the central bank
will later this week hike rates to pre-empt
further price pressures or keep them on hold.
MAURITIUS BOND OFFER
The Bank of Mauritius will offer 1.4 billion
rupees worth of new five-year Treasury bonds
($48.03 million) for sale at an auction next week,
it said.
MALI INTERIM PRESIDENT
A labour activist turned political grandee, Mali's
Dioncounda Traore will be sworn in as interim
president on Thursday with the job of pulling his
West African country back from the brink of
collapse.
ANGOLA BANKS
South Africa's Standard Bank plans to as
much as quadruple its branch network in Angola by
the end of this year, as it targets explosive
growth in the oil-rich nation, the head of its
Angolan unit said.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)