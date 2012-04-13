The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
GHANA - Expecting the central bank to announce its
interest rate decision. Policymakers could raise
the rate by up to 100 basis points to stave off
inflationary pressures.
MOZAMBIQUE - The central bank makes its monthly
bank rate decision. Analysts expect the bank to
hold rates after a 125 basis point cut in March.
MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 364-day
Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares pared early gains on Friday after
China's first-quarter growth was slower than
expected, clouding the outlook for demand, but a
better-than-expected outcome for Italy's sovereign
debt sale helped investors retain some risk
appetite.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures slipped towards $121 on Friday
as demand growth worries resurfaced after China's
economic expansion lagged expectations, while
caution ahead of talks between Iran and world
powers and North Korea's missile launch capped
losses.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICAN CURRENCIES
The Ugandan shilling is seen strengthening against
the dollar next week, with a Treasury bill auction
likely to draw in offshore dollar inflows, while a
local currency liquidity squeeze in Tanzania is
expected to support its shilling.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand rallied as much as 1.5 percent
against the dollar, in line with other high-yield
currencies, on expectations of further
quantitative easing for the U.S. unit.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
Share prices of South African companies such as
Assore closed firmer after thin sideways
trading and investors' eyes trained on U.S. and
European markets for direction.
NIGERIA BOND
The International Finance Corporation has gained
approval from the Nigerian government to issue its
first naira-denominated bond, a senior official
told Reuters.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram intends to bring
down the government and "devour" President
Goodluck Jonathan within three months, its
purported leader said in his second al Qaeda-style
video posted on the Internet.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened against the
dollar as oil importers bought dollars in
anticipation that the local currency will lose
even more ground due to a surge of liquidity in
recent days, while stocks rose.
KENYA BOND
Kenya's central bank will sell a new 2-year bond
worth 5 billion shillings ($60 million)
at auction this month, traders said.
ID:nL6E8FC21L]
MALI CRISIS
Former parliament speaker Dioncounda Traore took
over as Mali's interim president from the leaders
of last month's coup, promising to hold elections
and fight rebels occupying half the country.
TANZANIA POLITICAL RISKS
President Jakaya Kikwete plans to kickstart
political reforms in the east African country, but
some in his ruling party want to keep the status
quo that has helped them stay in power since
independence from Britain in 1961.
[ID:nRISKTZ ]
ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT
President Robert Mugabe returned home, looking fit
after a trip to Singapore that had ignited
speculation the veteran Zimbabwean leader was
seriously ill.
GUINEA-BISSAU POLLS
Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau attacked the residence
of former Prime Minister and presidential election
front-runner Carlos Gomes Junior in what regional
ministers condemned as an attempted coup in the
small West African state.
IVORY COAST DEBT
Ivory Coast is on track to achieve completion of
an IMF-backed debt relief accord by the end of
June and is expected to resume paying coupons on
its defaulted Eurobond, the IMF representative in
the country said.
AFRICA MONEY
A new book takes a more sober assessment of
Africa's future based on its past and skewers many
projections as bug-eyed, wild and divorced from
the region's history.
