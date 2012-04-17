The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * BOTSWANA - Treasury bill auction * KENYA - Parliament resumes, finance minister expected to present budget proposals * Thomson Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares were capped while the euro fell on Tuesday, as soaring Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact of the European Central Bank's bond purchases and stoked investor nervousness over euro zone debt woes. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped to $118 on Tuesday, continuing its steep decline from the previous session, as Spain's debt woes reignited demand growth concerns and threatened to derail the global economic outlook. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For debt auctions this week, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as it tracked the euro, which hit a two-month low as a rise in the yields on Spain's government bonds signalled fresh worries about the country's fragile economic state. * South African stocks edged lower on a glum global outlook as the markets faced fresh concerns over Spain's fiscal problems and a resurgent euro zone crisis overshadowed optimism generated by higher-than-expected U.S. retail sales in March. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's index sheds 0.28 percent to 20,685 points on Monday, dragged down by falls in oil and gas firms, including Oando , after it issues a surprise profit warning and said it expects to announce a loss. * Nigeria's naira weakened slightly against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday, as confusion over state-owned energy firm NNPC's planned dollar sales put dollar supply in doubt, but the local unit strengthened slightly at the official central bank auction. * Nigeria's Fidelity Bank 2011 pre-tax profit down * Nigeria's Skye Bank says 2011 pre-tax profit fell * Nigeria's forex reserves up 3.6 pct by April 12-CBN NIGERIA BANKING Nigeria's banking crisis is over and the sector's earnings should see a substantial recovery when results come in for the first quarter of 2012, the chief executive of state-owned "bad bank" AMCON said on Monday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling pulled away from earlier losses to close steady against the dollar on Monday aided by inflows from aid agencies and payments for government securities, while stocks ticked down on low trading volumes. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi hit new record lows against the dollar on Monday despite new central bank efforts to bolster the currency with a rate hike and measures to free up foreign reserves held by local banks. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe inflation slows to 4.0 pct y/y in March. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on