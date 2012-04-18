The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA-Treasury bill auction worth 120 billion shillings MAURITIUS-Five-year Treasury bond auction worth 1.4 billion rupees NIGERIA-Inflation data for March ANGOLA-Inflation data for March Thomson Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm demand at Spanish debt sales and positive U.S. corporate earnings boosted investor confidence in riskier assets. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures held steady above $118 on Wednesday as concerns on the euro zone crisis eased after a successful Spanish debt auction and a better growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For debt auctions this week, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * Yields on South African government bonds were lower early on Wednesday, with prices propped up by news that billions of dollars could come into the market from abroad through the inclusion of local bonds in a world bond index. * South African stocks edged up on Tuesday as retailers and industrials helped push the market higher, defying pressure from gold producers such as Gold Fields which were dragged lower on a drop in the spot price. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's Stock Exchange is three weeks away from completing a revamp that will see it relax restrictions on price swings, adopt the Nasdaq platform, open into U.S. trading hours and allow short selling, its executive director said on Tuesday. * Nigeria First Bank 2011 profit jumps 48 pct yr-yr. KENYA IMF The IMF on Tuesday approved the disbursement of $110.9 million to Kenya under the country's three-year loan program and warned the authorities to keep an eye on risks posed by the euro zone debt crisis and possibility of higher oil prices. KENYA BUDGET Kenya has cut its domestic borrowing target for the 2011/12 fiscal year to 62.1 billion shillings ($747 million) from 119.5 billion, thanks to a $600 million syndicated loan due to be concluded in April, according to a budget policy statement. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling steadied against the dollar on Tuesday in subdued trading and was seen in range in coming days supported by tightening liquidity, while stocks recovered some of their previous day's losses. * Kenya's top grade tea price rises at latest sale. BOTSWANA BILLS Botswana 14-day cert yield unchanged at 4.45 pct. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on