NAIROBI, April 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - The U.N. war crimes court trying Charles Taylor for atrocities in Sierra Leone to deliver its verdict on whether the Liberian ex-president is guilty of crimes against humanity by supporting and directing rebels who pillaged, raped and murdered during the Sierra Leone civil war. *ANGOLA - Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee holds its monthly meeting and decides on the benchmark interest rate. At its meeting in March, the bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent *KENYA - Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Equity Bank due to release their first quarter 2012 earnings results. Equity Bank posted a 73 percent rise in first-quarter pretax 2011 profits to 2.9 billion shillings, while KCB's jumped 32 percent to 2.5 billion shillings in the same period. *MAURITIUS - The central Bank of Mauritius to auction 400 million rupees' worth of 273-day Treasury bills. *ZAMBIA - Zambia central Statistical Office due to release April inflation data. Zambia's inflation quickened to 6.4 percent in March from February's 6.0 percent. Bank of Zambia will also auction 91-day, 182-day, 273-day and 364-day Treasury bills. *ZIMBABWE - Zambia's President Michael Sata starts a three-day state visit to Zimbabwe. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Thursday, retaining positive momentum as the Federal Reserve reassured markets that it will keep its very accommodative stance to support growth, while optimism grew over strong quarterly corporate earnings. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $119 a barrel on Thursday, as easing concerns of a disruption in Iranian oil exports and high U.S. crude stocks dampened optimism over a recovery in the U.S economy. SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT South Sudan freed prisoners of war on Wednesday as clashes appeared to abate between north and south, after cross-border fighting that threatened to tip into all-out war. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand firmed as much as 0.5 percent to a fresh three-week high against the dollar on Wednesday and was on track for its second straight daily gain as positive sentiment on world markets kept high-yield assets in favour. Also, stocks edged up on Wednesday in thin trade with resource firms including platinum producer Lonmin leading the charge on expectations demand may pick up in China. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira firmed against the U.S dollar on both the interbank market and official window on Wednesday, after a unit of France Total sold about $120 million to some lenders, boosting dollar liquidity. NIGERIA ECONOMY The size of Nigeria's economy will shoot up by some 40 percent in the second quarter this year, placing Africa's second-biggest economy on the list of middle income countries and bringing it closer to rival South Africa, a source close to the matter said. Also, Nigeria's consumer inflation rose to 12.1 percent year-on-year in March, compared with 11.9 percent year-on-year in February, driven by higher food prices, the National Bureau of Statistics said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was flat against the dollar on Wednesday on thin volumes, and traders said it was costly to hold long greenback positions due to the high cost of funding. At close of trade, commercial banks posted the currency at 83.25/35 per dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's close, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index was barely moved, down 1.8 points or 0.05 percent to 3,579.57 points. KENYA BOND AUCTION The yield on a new two-year Kenyan bond nearly halved, falling to 13.826 percent in a heavily oversubscribed auction from 22.844 percent last November, the country's central bank said on Wednesday. KENYA JUDICIARY Four senior Kenyan judges allowed corruption and inefficiency that helped fuel lethal post-election violence by people who had lost faith in the legal system, a panel trying to clean up the judiciary said on Wednesday. GHANA MARKETS Banking and energy stocks, buoyed by expectations of strong first quarter earnings, lifted Ghana's composite stock index. The benchmark GSE Composite Index rose 8.83 points, or 0.83 percent, to 1,065.57 points for the third straight session. GHANA EXPLORATION Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Wednesday it agreed to take a 35 percent working interest in the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points deepwater licence offshore Ghana from Hess through a farm in agreement. GUINEA BISSAU CRISIS West African regional bloc ECOWAS plans to send more than 600 troops to Guinea-Bissau in coming days to protect institutions and political figures after a military coup there, a senior ECOWAS source and another informed official said on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE PETROLEUM EXPLORATION Mozambique plans to increase the maximum stake it holds in future oil blocks to up to 40 percent from a current maximum of 25 percent, the head of the national oil company said on Wednesday. Also, Norwegian oil and gas producer Statoil has found a partner to take a 25 percent stake in its two Mozambican blocks where drilling will start next year, an official said on Wednesday.