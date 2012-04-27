NAIROBI, April 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees. *KENYA - Sale of shares in Kenya Airways' rights issue, meant to raise $250 million, closes. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks which jumped overnight on strong U.S. housing data and earnings, but concerns over the health of European banks weighed on investor risk appetite after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude dropped on Friday to trade just above $119 a barrel on renewed fears about the state of the debt-ravaged euro zone economies following a downgrade of Spain's credit rating. SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT The United States on Thursday circulated to the U.N. Security Council a draft resolution that warns Sudan and South Sudan of sanctions if they do not comply with African Union demands to swiftly stop border clashes and resolve their many disputes. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand ended weaker against the dollar on Thursday, bouncing back from a big resistance area partly as dealers squared their positions before a long weekend. Meanwhile, stocks rose 0.8 percent on Thursday with gold producers like AngloGold Ashanti lifted by a rally in the price of bullion, but gains were tempered by falls in this year's top gainers. South African financial markets are closed for a national holiday on Friday, and trading will resume on April 30. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria sold 90 billion naira ($572.70 million) worth of debt paper maturing in 2014, 2017 and 2022 at its regular auction on Wednesday, with mixed returns on the bonds, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday. Also, Nigeria's stock index climbed to a seven and a half month high on Thursday, lifted by gains in the banking sector and an increase in foreign capital inflows. NIGERIA BANKING Nigeria's Skye Bank has raised $100 million in debt from a multilateral institution at a floating coupon rate of 6.3 percent for seven-years to boost its capital, its chief executive Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti said on Thursday. The bank also said it will boost return on equity (ROE) to around 15 percent by the year-end from 4.7 percent in 2011 and grow its loan book by 30 percent. NIGERIA POWER PRIVATISATION Nigerian government agencies owe the state power firm $140 million in unpaid electricity bills, the power minister said on Thursday, hampering privatisation plans seen as vital for overhauling the country's dilapidated power sector. NIGERIA SECURITY Suicide car bombers targeted the offices of Nigerian newspaper This Day in the capital Abuja and northern city of Kaduna on Thursday, killing at least four people in apparently coordinated strikes. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling closed trade at 83.20/40 per dollar on Thursday, from Wednesday's close of 83.25/35, while the Nairobi's Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share fell 0.6 percent to 3,557.13 points on poor foreign investor interest across most blue chips and a dip in heavily weighted banking stocks. KENYA BANKS Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Equity Bank predicted strong profits this year after a resilient performance in the first quarter in the face of high interest rates and inflation. EAST AFRICA STOCK EXCHANGES Three east African bourses aim to set up alternative markets focused on fast-growing companies this year, a move they hope will also boost liquidity and draw more business. GHANA MARKETS Profit-taking in banking and energy stocks pushed the Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index lower, ending a three-session rally. The benchmark index fell 9.68 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,055.89 points while the GSE Financial Stocks Index slipped 12.4 points, or 1.3 percent, to 921.77 points. UGANDA ECONOMY Uganda's rate of economic growth is expected to rise slightly during the next fiscal year as the country ramps up investments in transportation infrastructure, energy and education, the finance ministry said on Thursday. GHANA REFINERY Ghana's state-run 45,000 barrel-per-day Tema Oil Refinery will resume crude processing by Monday, the plant's managing director said on Thursday, following a two-week shutdown. CAMEROON MINING Sundance Resources Ltd moved a step closer toward starting construction on its Mbalam iron ore project in west Africa and selling the business to China's Hanlong Mining, after signing off on key terms with the Cameroon government. MOZAMBIQUE POWER SUPPLY Mozambique's electricity supply will stay limited until the end of the decade with demand rising rapidly and as new big hydro projects face delays, a senior official at state-owned utility Electricidad de Mocambique (EDM) said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on