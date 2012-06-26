The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
BOTSWANA - The central bank is scheduled to
auction its 14 day certificate Treasury bill. They
do not indicate beforehand how much they will
auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were caught in choppy trade on
Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a
European leaders summit which many believe will
not produce any substantive measures to solve the
region's protracted debt crisis, now in its third
year.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $91 per barrel on
Tuesday as short-covering and forecasts of a drop
in U.S. crude inventories offset worries that a
European summit would be unable to produce a
concrete solution to the region's debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.4 percent to
a three-week low against the dollar as uncertainty
over euro zone debt undermined global investors'
demand for riskier emerging market assets.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks ended lower on Monday as
mining shares including Impala Platinum
and African Rainbow Minerals took a
beating due to lingering concerns that slower
global growth will bruise the outlook for
commodities.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira traded flat against the
U.S. dollar at the interbank market as oil firms'
greenback sales boosted liquidity in the market.
NIGERIA SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND
Nigeria's powerful state governors said on Monday
they had approved federal government's proposal to
launch a sovereign wealth fund with an initial $1
billion, ending months of political wrangling.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Three of Africa's largest extremist groups are
sharing funds and swapping explosives in what
could signal a dangerous escalation of security
threats on the continent, the commander of the
U.S. military's Africa Command said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened on Monday,
dragged down by end-month demand for dollars
from the energy and telecom sectors, while stocks
rose for a second straight session led by energy
firms.
KENYA KENOLKOBIL
Employees of Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil
have filed a lawsuit to prevent a
takeover of the company by Swiss-based Puma
Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer
, citing expected changes that could
affect their jobs.
SUDAN FUEL SUBSIDIES
Sudan's finance minister said the government would
stick to its decision to cut fuel subsidies
despite more than a week of anti-austerity
protests in Khartoum and other cities.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana cedi currency extended its slow decline
against the dollar on Monday on persistent strong
demand for the greenback by local businesses to
pay their imports, traders said.
ANGOLA INTEREST RATES
Angola's central bank has left its benchmark
interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the
fifth straight month, the bank said after a
meeting of its monetary policy committee.
