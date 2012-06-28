The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - The central bank sells 2 billion shillings ($23.77 million)in 91-day Treasury bills. ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills of various maturities at its weekly auction. * Also expecting the latest inflation data for Zambia. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic data, but prices were capped with investors tense ahead of a European Union summit of leaders deeply divided on how to tackle the long euro zone debt crisis and stop it from spreading. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude stayed above $93 per barrel on Thursday after rallying on an output cut by Norway and positive economic data from the United States, while investors eyed a summit of EU leaders that is unlikely to produce concrete measures to contain the bloc's protracted debt crisis. [ID: nL3E8HS0UZ] EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South African government bond yields rallied towards all-time lows as global consumer inflation showed signs of easing, raising prospects of further monetary easing. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks edged lower as investors dumped resource stocks over markets jitters that a European summit will fail to end the region's debt crisis and Absa Group led banking shares lower for a second session. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank foreign exchange market, supported by large dollar sales by units of two energy multinational companies and a slowdown in demand. NIGERIA SECURITY The Nigerian army said it killed 17 suspected Islamist militants in gun battles in the northern city of Kano overnight, and militants shot dead one policeman. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by the central bank's mopping up of liquidity, while shares rose for a fourth straight session. KENYA TBILLS Demand for Kenya's six-month Treasury bills plunged at an auction after commercial banks put their cash into repurchase agreements of up to one month duration offered by the central bank to mop up excess liquidity. KENOLKOBIL TAKEOVER Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil is confident that Switzerland-based Puma Energy's bid to take it over will be completed, it said on Wednesday, a day after its workers went to court to block the deal. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana's economy grew 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012 while a sharp rise in producer prices underlined persistent inflationary pressures, the West African country's national statistics office said. IVORY COAST EUROBOND Ivory Coast's $2.3 billion defaulted bond rose sharply to a record high on Wednesday on news the country would receive over $4 billion in debt reduction from lenders and expectations it will resume coupon payments on its bond. TANZANIA TBILLS The Bank of Tanzania issued the following results for a ten-year treasury bond auctioned on Wednesday for a total amount of 15 billion shillings ($9.54 million). ANGOLA ECONOMY POLL Angola is set to return to strong economic growth this year as a rebound in crude output opens up new oil fields and existing ones complete maintenance cycles, a Reuters poll showed. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)