The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ZIMBABWE - The IMF is expected to release a
statement on Zimbabwe, which is experiencing a
tight liquidity due to lack of donor support and
foreign investment.
UGANDA - The statistics office will release
inflation data for June at 11 am local time.
Headline year-on-year inflation fell to 18.6
percent in the previous month.
KENYA- Also expecting inflation data for June.
Market participants expect the rate to slow to
11.50 percent from 12.22 percent in May.
IVORY COAST - Presidents of the Economic Community
for West Africa (ECOWAS) meet to consider military
intervention in Mali.
MAURITIUS - The central bank sells 364-day
Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro surged on Friday after
European leaders agreed that euro zone banks could
be recapitalised without adding to government debt
and opened the way for tapping a rescue fund,
soothing fears over growing credit strains in
Italy and Spain.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent oil rose more than a dollar to above $92 per
barrel on Friday after European leaders agreed on
steps to tackle the region's intractable crisis in
a move that could lift the global economy and fuel
demand, while supply disruptions also aided.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICAN CURRENCIES
The Kenyan shilling could come under pressure in
the days ahead if a lack of positive headlines
from the European Union summit causes the Euro to
weaken further.
AFRICA MONEY
Some of the money Africa loses through artful
officials diverting cash into offshore tax havens
could be recovered after a push by the world's
richest countries to share tax data.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South African stocks fell on Thursday as part of a
global sell-off of equities with investors turning
their backs on riskier assets amid concerns there
would be no immediate solution to euro zone woes.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks fell as part of a global
sell-off of equities with investors turning their
backs on riskier assets amid concerns there would
be no immediate solution to euro zone woes.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria sold 132.61 billion naira worth of 5-year,
7-year and 10-year bonds maturing in 2017, 2019
and 2022 at its regular weekly auction, with
yields higher than at the previous auctions, the
Debt Management Office (DMO) said.
KENYA MARKETS
Falling KenolKobil shares helped break a
four-day rally by Kenyan stocks, while the
shilling slipped against the dollar on
energy sector importer demand for the greenback.
KENYA COFFEE
Declining demand for Kenyan coffee in Europe due
to the festering euro area crisis could be one of
the factors pushing its coffee prices down, the
east African nation's coffee industry regulator
said.
GHANA COCOA
Total main crop purchases declared by private
buyers to Ghana's industry regulator Cocobod were
798,736 tonnes, down 12.8 percent on the 916,810
tonnes produced in the same part of last year's
season, according to Cocobod data.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius's economic growth fell to 2.8 percent in
the first quarter of this year from 5.1 percent
last year, hit by a slowdown in Europe, which cut
demand for the island state's exports and tourist
arrivals, the government said on Friday.
TANZANIA STRIKE
Doctors stepped up their strike for better pay at
public hospitals across Tanzania in a sign of
solidarity with a leader of a medical group who
claimed he was kidnapped and tortured by persons
unknown.
SUDAN POLITICS
Outside the University of Khartoum, riot police in
blue fatigues perch on pickup trucks, keeping
watch as young women in bright headscarves and men
in button-down shirts walk by carrying textbooks
to class in Sudan's intense summer heat.
