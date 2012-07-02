NAIROBI, July 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: ZIMBABWE - The IMF is expected to release a statement on Zimbabwe UGANDA - Interest rate decision to be announced by the central bank GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Monday with sentiment brightening at the start of the third quarter after Europe leaders agreed to shore up the region's troubled banks, but the euro gave up some of its gains amid concerns that the debt crisis is still far from over. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude dropped towards $96 a barrel on Monday as weak factory data from top energy consumer China spurred caution, after oil prices posted their fourth biggest daily gain on record in the prior session. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand jumped as much as 2.7 percent against the dollar, recording it's biggest daily gain since late November 2011 as renewed optimism about a solution to Europe's debt problems fired up risk appetite. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria sold a total of 134.56 billion naira in treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to one year at its bi-monthly auction, with yield performance mixed compared with the previous auction, the central bank said. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economic growth slowed in the first quarter of 2012 from a year ago and data showed inflation had slowed further in June, strengthening the case for a start to monetary policy easing. KENYA SECURITY Masked assailants launched simultaneous gun and grenade raids on two churches in a Kenyan town on Sunday, killing at least 17 people in the worst attack in the country since Kenya sent troops into Somalia to crush al Shabaab militants. [ID: nL6E8I1095] UGANDA Falling food prices in Uganda helped to slow year-on-year inflation to 18 percent in June, the government said on Friday, signalling that policymakers will cut interest rates when they meet on Monday. IVORY COAST DEBT The Paris Club of creditor nations said on Friday it had agreed to cancel nearly all of the Ivory Coast's debt and that, including bilateral deals, the west African nation's debt would be reduced to $6.497 billion. SUDAN Sudanese police fired teargas at protesters angered by rising prices on Sunday, witnesses said, after a senior official accused "Zionist institutions" of fanning anti-government demonstrations which echo Arab Spring unrest elsewhere. [ MAURITIUS Mauritius trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent, blaming the slowdown in European markets for weak first quarter growth figures. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on