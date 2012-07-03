NAIROBI, July 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction is 14 day certificate treasury bill ZIMBABWE - The IMF is expected to release a statement on Zimbabwe UGANDA - Interest rate decision to be announced by the central bank GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose as manufacturing data around the world highlighted the drag on growth from the protracted euro zone debt crisis, raising expectations that major central banks will take further policy steps to support the fragile economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude climbed above $98 per barrel as escalating tensions between Iran and the west offset concerns that gloomy manufacturing data from China, the United States and Europe will hurt oil demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand steadied at a month high against the dollar, underpinned by good flows into the local bond market during a global risk rally that is propping up emerging markets. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks edged down as the bourse upgraded its trading platform, dragged lower by heavyweights such as Anglo American Platinum and the ebbing of investor euphoria over Friday's deal on the European debt crisis. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira eased against the U.S dollar on the interbank market but was stable at the central bank's foreign exchange auction on Monday, as demand for the greenback by importers and foreign firms remitting dividends outweighed dollar sales by oil companies. KENYA OIL Kenya has agreed to import 4 million tonnes of Iranian crude oil per year, a senior Kenyan energy official said. Kenya has also issued exploration licences for seven of its remaining 12 petroleum blocks, a senior Kenyan official said on Monday, as the hunt for oil and gas in east Africa heats up. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares closed on Monday at a near 1-year high on resilient corporate earnings while the shilling held its ground against the dollar ahead of an interest rate decision later in the week. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down 3.7 percent year-on-year at 1,238,000 tonnes by July 1, compared with 1,285,716 tonnes in the same period of the previous season, exporters estimated. ZAMBIA CURRENCY Zambia's kwacha rallied to its highest level in nearly two months, driven up by a new law limiting the use of dollars in Africa's top copper producer that has forced locals to convert hard currency into kwacha, analysts said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on