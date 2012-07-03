NAIROBI, July 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction is 14 day certificate
treasury bill
ZIMBABWE - The IMF is expected to release a statement on Zimbabwe
UGANDA - Interest rate decision to be announced by the central bank
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose as manufacturing data around the world
highlighted the drag on growth from the protracted euro zone debt
crisis, raising expectations that major central banks will take
further policy steps to support the fragile economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude climbed above $98 per barrel as escalating tensions
between Iran and the west offset concerns that gloomy manufacturing
data from China, the United States and Europe will hurt oil demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand steadied at a month high against the dollar,
underpinned by good flows into the local bond market during a
global risk rally that is propping up emerging markets.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks edged down as the bourse upgraded its trading
platform, dragged lower by heavyweights such as Anglo American
Platinum and the ebbing of investor euphoria over Friday's
deal on the European debt crisis.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira eased against the U.S dollar on the
interbank market but was stable at the central bank's foreign
exchange auction on Monday, as demand for the greenback by
importers and foreign firms remitting dividends outweighed dollar
sales by oil companies.
KENYA OIL
Kenya has agreed to import 4 million tonnes of Iranian crude oil
per year, a senior Kenyan energy official said.
Kenya has also issued exploration licences for seven of its
remaining 12 petroleum blocks, a senior Kenyan official said on
Monday, as the hunt for oil and gas in east Africa heats up.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares closed on Monday at a near 1-year high on resilient
corporate earnings while the shilling held its ground against the
dollar ahead of an interest rate decision later in the week.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down 3.7
percent year-on-year at 1,238,000 tonnes by July 1, compared with
1,285,716 tonnes in the same period of the previous season,
exporters estimated.
ZAMBIA CURRENCY
Zambia's kwacha rallied to its highest level in nearly two months,
driven up by a new law limiting the use of dollars in Africa's top
copper producer that has forced locals to convert hard currency
into kwacha, analysts said.
