NAIROBI, July 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
EVENTS:
ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia to auction 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills.
KENYA- The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets to set
rates.
GLOBAL MARKETS
A rally in Asian shares fizzled out on Thursday as markets marked
time before the European Central Bank's policy decision later in
the day, with the euro staying pressured by widespread expectations
of a rate cut to support fragile euro zone growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures were steady below $100 a barrel in early Asian trade
on Thursday as fresh evidence of weakness in European economies
triggered demand concerns, even as investors kept up hopes for
stimulus measures to counter fragile global growth.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand eased slightly from a 7-week high against the
dollar on Wednesday but looked set to hold its ground due to strong
appetite for domestic debt from investors becoming less concerned
about the euro zone debt crisis.
Yields on South African bonds hit fresh lows, driven by offshore
investors piling into local debt to chase higher
yields.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks finished slightly firmer on Wednesday but
banks including Nedbank tumbled on lingering profit
worries while investors kept a vigil in waiting for European rate
decisions for direction.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
Nigeria's naira firmed against the greenback on the interbank
market, after dollar sales by the central bank and two oil firms
boosted liquidity amid lacklustre demand, traders said.
NIGERIA BONDS
Nigeria plans to auction 254.61 billion naira ($1.57 billion) in
treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to one
year at its bi-monthly debt auction on July 12, the central bank
said in a public notice.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained against the dollar, lifted by
earnings from farm exports, while shares edged up and equity market
participants said a possible interest rate cut this week could
boost them further.
KENYA BONDS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills
rose to 13.0 percent in a massivley under-subscribed
sale from 12.431 percent at the previous auction in June, the
central bank said.
KENYA OIL
Kenya is cancelling an agreement to import 4 million tonnes of
Iranian crude oil per year because of international sanctions
against Iran, its top energy official said. [ID: nL6E8I46ST]
TANZANIA ENERGY
Tanzania lowered marginally the cap on the prices of petrol, diesel
and kerosene, citing a stronger local currency and lower freight
costs, the energy regulator said.
