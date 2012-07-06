NAIROBI, July 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Mauritius to announce inflation rate for June. RWANDA - Bank of Rwanda holds monetary policy meeting to announce benchmark repo rate GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slipped on Friday, taking their cue from falls overnight in global stock markets. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell more than $1 to below $100 per barrel on Friday as stimulus moves by central banks failed to allay investor concerns about demand, although supply worries stemming from a labour dispute in Norway are expected to check losses. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand was slightly firmer within a recent range, reacting to international central banks lowering interest rates and pumping more money into markets to try and boost growth. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African shares gained slight ground, buoyed by three global central bank rate cuts to jump start economic activity, boosting miners such as Kumba Iron Ore . NIGERIA BONDS Nigeria plans to raise between 200 billion and 280 billion naira ($1.23 billion - $1.72 billion) in sovereign bonds ranging between 5 and 10 years in the third quarter of the year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said, less than its second quarter debt issuance. KENYA RATES Kenya's central bank declared a measure of victory over high inflation and currency volatility after a months-long battle, cutting its benchmark lending rate by a bigger-than-expected one and a half percentage points. KENYA CURRENCY The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar in after-hours trading after the central bank cut its key lending rate for the first time since January last year, and is seen losing more ground. SUDAN OIL Sudan has signed oil exploration and production-sharing deals with foreign companies on nine blocks, a senior oil official said, sealing investments of $1 billion in Sudan, which is struggling to deal with a big loss in oil revenues. IVORY COAST BOND Ivory Coast has made a good faith payment of $2.1 million against outstanding arrears on its defaulted $2.3 billion Eurobond , in addition to its payment of the June coupon, the west African country's finance minister said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on