EVENTS: *NAMIBIA - Namibia due to release inflation data for June anytime starting Tuesday. Consumer inflation slowed to 6.0 percent in May, from 6.4 percent in April. *THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - The International Criminal Court delivers sentence for Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga, found guilty in March of using child soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a five-year jungle war. He was the first person the ICC convicted since it was established 10 years ago. *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana auctions its 14-day certificate Treasury bill. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased on Tuesday after Chinese import growth slowed sharply in June, underscoring weakness in domestic demand in the world's second-largest economy and adding to concerns about deteriorating global economic conditions. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday over concerns about demand growth after Chinese crude imports weakened in June, while worries of supply disruptions eased after a halt in the labour strike at Norway's oil industry. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA INVESTMENT The Arab Spring and global risk aversion has left shares in African companies outside South Africa hugely undervalued, representing a buying opportunity as the continent grows quickly, a fund manager at Johannesburg-based African Alliance said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Monday as Exxaro Resources and other miners extended losses after a profit warning from Kumba Iron Ore and as weak Asian economic data renewed concerns of a global slowdown. The rand extended losses to its weakest level so far this month, pulled down by a bleak outlook for global growth and dragging bond yields up from recent lows. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira was flat against the U.S dollar on the interbank market and firmed marginally at the central bank's bi-weekly auction on Monday with traders expecting the local currency to build on recent gains later this week. NIGERIA RUSAL Nigeria's supreme court has ordered that Russia's RUSAL , the world's largest aluminium producer, be stripped of ownership of former state-owned Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) because the assets should have gone to another bidder. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan Shilling firmed slightly against the dollar on Monday, helped by the central bank absorbing excess liquidity, while shares edged down in a correction from their recent high. The shilling closed at 83.85/84.05 per dollar, slightly up from Friday's close of 84.00/20, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20 share index drifted down slightly for the second trading day in a row, shedding two and a quarter points to close at 3,791.06, as it pulled back from its 12 month-high hit last week. KENYA POST-ELECTION VIOLENCE CASES The International Criminal Court said on Monday two senior Kenyan politicians would be tried for crimes against humanity in April 2013, just a month after they stand in a presidential election in east Africa's largest economy. TANZANIA IMF LOAN The International Monetary Fund has approved a $224.9 million standby credit line to Tanzania to help the country deal with any potential pressures on its balance of payments position from troubles facing the global economy. ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation fell for the fourth consecutive month to 20.9 percent in June from 25.5 percent a month before due to slowing food prices, the statistics office said on Monday. MAURITIUS STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS The Stock Exchange of Mauritius expects at least 10 new listings in the next year, its chief executive said on Monday, after rejigging listing requirements to attract more companies and funds looking to invest in Africa. GUINEA BAUXITE MINING Guinea-focused bauxite miner Alufer Mining plans to invest $400 million to develop its Bel Air bauxite project in the Boffa region of the west African state, documents submitted by the company to the country's mines ministry showed on Monday. ANGOLA FOREX RESERVES Angola's foreign exchange reserves rose to $30.71 billion in May from a revised $28.54 billion in April, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website. ANGOLA EXXON MOBIL U.S. oil group ExxonMobil said its Esso Angola unit had started oil production from the Kizomba Satellites project located offshore Angola.