*NAMIBIA - Namibia due to release inflation data for June anytime starting
Tuesday. Consumer inflation slowed to 6.0 percent in May, from 6.4 percent in
April.
*THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - The International Criminal Court delivers sentence
for Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga, found guilty in March of using child
soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a five-year jungle war. He
was the first person the ICC convicted since it was established 10 years ago.
*BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana auctions its 14-day certificate Treasury bill.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eased on Tuesday after Chinese import growth slowed sharply in
June, underscoring weakness in domestic demand in the world's second-largest
economy and adding to concerns about deteriorating global economic
conditions.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday over concerns about demand
growth after Chinese crude imports weakened in June, while worries of supply
disruptions eased after a halt in the labour strike at Norway's oil industry.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA INVESTMENT
The Arab Spring and global risk aversion has left shares in African companies
outside South Africa hugely undervalued, representing a buying opportunity as
the continent grows quickly, a fund manager at Johannesburg-based African
Alliance said.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks slipped nearly 1 percent on Monday as Exxaro Resources
and other miners extended losses after a profit warning from Kumba
Iron Ore and as weak Asian economic data renewed concerns of a
global slowdown.
The rand extended losses to its weakest level so far this month, pulled
down by a bleak outlook for global growth and dragging bond yields up from
recent lows.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira was flat against the U.S dollar on the interbank
market and firmed marginally at the central bank's bi-weekly auction on
Monday with traders expecting the local currency to build on recent gains
later this week.
NIGERIA RUSAL
Nigeria's supreme court has ordered that Russia's RUSAL , the
world's largest aluminium producer, be stripped of ownership of former
state-owned Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) because the assets
should have gone to another bidder.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan Shilling firmed slightly against the dollar on Monday,
helped by the central bank absorbing excess liquidity, while shares edged
down in a correction from their recent high.
The shilling closed at 83.85/84.05 per dollar, slightly up from Friday's
close of 84.00/20, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20
share index drifted down slightly for the second trading day in a
row, shedding two and a quarter points to close at 3,791.06, as it pulled
back from its 12 month-high hit last week.
KENYA POST-ELECTION VIOLENCE CASES
The International Criminal Court said on Monday two senior Kenyan politicians
would be tried for crimes against humanity in April 2013, just a month after
they stand in a presidential election in east Africa's largest economy.
TANZANIA IMF LOAN
The International Monetary Fund has approved a $224.9 million standby credit
line to Tanzania to help the country deal with any potential pressures on its
balance of payments position from troubles facing the global economy.
ETHIOPIA INFLATION
Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation fell for the fourth
consecutive month to 20.9 percent in June from 25.5 percent a month before
due to slowing food prices, the statistics office said on Monday.
MAURITIUS STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS
The Stock Exchange of Mauritius expects at least 10 new listings in the next
year, its chief executive said on Monday, after rejigging listing
requirements to attract more companies and funds looking to invest in Africa.
GUINEA BAUXITE MINING
Guinea-focused bauxite miner Alufer Mining plans to invest $400 million to
develop its Bel Air bauxite project in the Boffa region of the west African
state, documents submitted by the company to the country's mines ministry
showed on Monday.
ANGOLA FOREX RESERVES
Angola's foreign exchange reserves rose to $30.71 billion in May from a
revised $28.54 billion in April, the central bank said in a statement posted
on its website.
ANGOLA EXXON MOBIL
U.S. oil group ExxonMobil said its Esso Angola unit had started oil
production from the Kizomba Satellites project located offshore Angola.
