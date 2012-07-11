NAIROBI, July 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *GHANA - Ghana due to release June inflation data anytime starting Wednesday. *UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions Treasury bills worth a total 80 billion shillings. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. *TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions a five-year Treasury bond worth 30 billion shillings. *KENYA - Real estate firm HassConsult releases its property index for the second quarter of 2012, which it says is expected to show a sharp rise in rental prices in the country. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Wednesday on worries that the global economic slowdown will erode corporate earnings, with the market unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down struggling member states' borrowing costs even after yields pulled back. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent rose above $98 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering slightly from the previous session's losses, ahead of U.S. inventory data that is expected to show crude stocks shrinking for a third week in the world's largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Yields on South Africa's benchmark bonds fell to a record low on Tuesday as offshore inflows continued to pour into the debt market, helping the rand firm slightly. South African stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, led by gold producer Gold Fields and supermarket chain Shoprite after better-than-expected data from Britain boosted markets and outshone news of a slowdown in China. NIGERIA STANBIC BANK Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Bank , said on Tuesday it will seek shareholders' approval to transfer its subsidiaries into a newly-formed holding company, in line with regulatory requirements to separate core lending from other businesses. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was flat on Tuesday but was expected to gain against the dollar in the next few days as the central bank soaks up excess liquidity from the market. The shilling closed at 83.80/84.00 per dollar, barely changed from Monday's close of 83.85/84.05. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index was down 1.73 points to close at 3,789.33. KENYA REMITTANCES Kenyans abroad sent home $101 million in May, a 47 percent jump from the same month a year ago, and up from the previous month, central bank data showed on Tuesday. KENYA TELECOMS The number of mobile phone subscribers in Kenya rose nearly 16 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year ago, the telecom industry regulator said on Tuesday. GHANA COCOA Ghana's minor mid-cocoa output for the 2012 season is expected to fall 60 percent to 42,000 tonnes, compared with about 107,000 tonnes harvested in the previous seasons, three sources close to industry regulator Cocobod said on Tuesday. ZAMBIA CURRENCY A new law in Zambia limiting the use of dollars in everyday transactions has triggered a dramatic 8 percent rally in the kwacha in the past week, and other African countries struggling with weakening currencies are taking note. MALAWI CENTRAL BANK RATE Malawi's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate to 21 percent from 16 percent, trying to put the economy on a more stable footing after a sharp devaluation of its kwacha currency. MALAWI FUEL PRICES Malawi has reduced the price of fuel by an average of six percent, the energy authority said Tuesday, citing a depreciation of the kwacha currency against the U.S dollar and a fall in international petroleum prices. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO CONFLICT Authorities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo accused neighbouring Rwanda on Tuesday of "invading" a volatile border area, portraying an advancing insurgency as a Rwandan military operation. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on