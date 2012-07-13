NAIROBI, July 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth 400 million
rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the Australian dollar jumped on Friday after China's
second-quarter gross domestic product data landed in line with
forecasts.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped below $101 a barrel on Friday as China grew at its slowest
pace in three years, reinforcing fears that a global economic slowdown could
hurt fuel demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Dollar sales by local mines in Ghana next week could lead to a pause in the
cedi's downward spiral, while reduced investor risk appetite could hurt the
Zambian kwacha, which hit its highest level in more than a year this week.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's broad All-share index .JALSH slid 1 percent on Thursday, hitting
its lowest level in two weeks as investors continued to dump miners such as
Exxaro Resources on worries about faltering global demand.
South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.6 percent against the dollar on
Thursday, hitting its weakest level in nearly two weeks as expectations of
near-term U.S. monetary easing were pared back, enabling a broad-based dollar
rally.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's share index rose 1.08 percent to 22,493 points on
positive half-year earnings in the banking sector, driving up volumes.
NIGERIA RUSAL
Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Nigeria on Thursday of potential damage to
bilateral relations and urged action against a court decision that stripped the
world's largest aluminium producer, Russia's Rusal , of its core
African asset.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Thursday, primarily
because of energy sector importers' need for the U.S. currency, while shares
inched up for a second straight session.
The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of
83.80/84.00.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index
gained 0.2 percent to close at 3,802.96 points, lifted by investors
taking positions ahead of companies' half year financial results.
Also, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bill rose
to 12.001 percent at auction, from 10.835 percent last week, the central bank
said.
EAST AFRICA RAILWAY
Rift Valley Railways is to spend $62 million buying new wagons and restoring old
ones to help it win a bigger share of the region's freight market, the Kenyan
firm said on Thursday.
KENYA-ETHIOPIA POWER LINE
The World Bank on Thursday approved loans totaling $684 million for Ethiopia and
Kenya to finance a cross-border power line, the first phase of a $1.3 billion
project to develop a regional power grid in East Africa.
GHANA PETROSA
South Africa's PetroSA is in talks to buy assets in Ghana from Sabre Oil and
Gas, including a stake in the lucrative Jubilee field, the head of the
government-owned oil group said on Thursday.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO CONFLICT
The Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and neighbouring states called on
Thursday for the creation of an international military force to eliminate armed
rebels in the DRC's turbulent east.
TOGO GOVERNMENT RESIGNATION
Togo's prime minister and government have resigned to broaden the leadership
ahead of the next parliamentary election, the president's office said on
Thursday.
The west African state is to hold parliamentary elections in October. There
have been a series of protests in the former French colony in the past few weeks
as opposition groups seek to reverse changes to voting rules.
GUINEA MINING
West Africa focused-gold miner Avocet Mining Plc expects to cut spending
on exploration projects in Guinea and might even sell its assets in the country
to preserve cash, its chief executive said.
CAMEROON OIL TERMINAL
The Cameroon state oil company said it had reached an agreement with independent
producer Perenco to buy a 1.8 million barrel floating oil storage and loading
terminal and erect it in the Rio del Rey basin, where it will help oil companies
cut costs.
ZAMBIA COPPER MINING
A Chinese company plans to invest $100 million in a Zambian mining project that
will produce 600 tonnes of copper cathodes a year, a government agency said on
Thursday.
