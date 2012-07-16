NAIROBI, July 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as fears of an economic hard landing
in China subsided, with Premier Wen Jiabao raising the prospect of more policy
stimulus if needed.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $102 per barrel on Monday on optimism over the
outlook for demand growth as China's Premier Wen Jiabao said the government will
step up efforts to boost the economy of the world's second-largest oil consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA DEBT
Bond sales in Uganda and Nigeria next week are expected to be well received,
while in Kenya investors continue to shun Treasury bills in favour of
longer-term repos.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended the week more than 1 percent firmer as resources
stocks like Exxaro recovered after a week-long hammering.
KENYA FUEL PRICES
Kenya has reduced the price of fuel at the pump by a big margin after prices of
crude oil fell in global markets, the country's energy regulator said on
Saturday, signalling that recent drops in the rate of inflation would
accelerate.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling inched down against the dollar on Friday as banks
covered short greenback positions ahead of the weekend, while shares gave back
their gains from the previous two sessions.
GHANA IMF
The International Monetary Fund has approved final disbursement of $178.74
million under its current three-year pact with Ghana, but warned steps needed to
be taken to fend off risks to macroeconomic stability.
TANZANIA POWER
Tanzania's state-run power company has suspended its managing director and three
other senior managers over allegations of embezzlement and abuse of office.
ZAMBIA SABMILLER
Zambian Breweries Plc , a unit of global brewer SABMiller , said
on Friday it plans to begin production at its new $90 million brewery by
mid-November.
