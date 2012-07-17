NAIROBI, July 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares surged and the euro recovered on Tuesday as investors covered short
positions and hunted for bargains while awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy expected later in the day.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose on Tuesday, staying above $103 per barrel on hopes of more
policy steps by central banks to stimulate global economic growth ahead of U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA DEBT
Bond sales in Uganda and Nigeria next week are expected to be well received,
while in Kenya investors continue to shun Treasury bills in favour of
longer-term repos.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks were little changed on Monday, as a jump in FirstRand
and other banks was outweighed by another decline in miners such as
Assore , which have been hit by concerns about declining Chinese demand.
South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Monday and bond yields fell to
record lows ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional
testimony this week, which investors hoping will hint at another round of U.S.
stimulus.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank
market on Monday, supported by ample dollar sales by two energy companies to
some lenders.
ANGOLA IMF
Angola's economic prospects this year "remain favorable" despite a recent easing
in global oil prices, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, and called
on the government to improve the transparency of how it manages its oil profits.
ANGOLA OPEC
OPEC's petroleum exports jumped in value by 40 percent in 2011 year-on-year and
the producers' GDP climbed 18 percent, according to their latest report, before
a further increase in supplies this year that could bolster income further.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Monday after the
central bank absorbed excess shilling liquidity, while stocks edged higher led
by mobile operator Safaricom .
KENYA OIL EXPLORATION
Kenya plans to gazette and auction off new blocks for oil and gas exploration,
an energy ministry official said on Monday, after finds earlier this year led to
avid interest in previous auctions.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana will unveil extra spending for 2012, its finance minister said, pushing
the budget deficit above an IMF-sanctioned target and eroding confidence in the
country's ability to keep its fiscal house in order in the run-up to elections.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Tanzanian inflation fell for the sixth straight month in June, helped by lower
food and energy costs, but analysts expect prices to remain under pressure in
the coming months over global fuel costs.
UGNDA AfDB BOND
The African Development Bank (AfDB) plans to sell a 10-year, 12.5 billion
Ugandan shilling ($5 million) bond this week, the first issue from its new 125
billion shilling issuance programme, a bank official said on Monday.
MOZAMBIQUE GAS
Royal Dutch/Shell abandoned its bid for Cove Energy Plc on
Monday, leaving smaller Thai rival PTT to complete a $1.9 billion takeover and
fuelling talk it has found a new way to access east Africa's gas discovery boom.
MALAWI IMF
Aid from major donors is flowing back to Malawi after the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) backed the southern African country's economic policies and efforts
to seek financing, Malawian ministers said on Monday.
ZIMBABWE GOLD
Zimbabwe's gold production rose 29 percent to 7.2 tonnes in the first six months
of this year, generating $377 million in revenue, data from the mining chamber
showed on Monday.
