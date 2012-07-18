NAIROBI, July 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
EVENTS
* Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion
shillings ($35.67 million).
* The Bank of Uganda to auction 2-year tresury Bond worth 100 billion shillings
($40.49 million). The bond has a coupon of 10 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were on the backfoot on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the U.S. economy, but hopes that the
central bank is moving closer to more stimulus measures limited the day's
losses.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped below $104 a barrel on Wednesday, snapping five days of
gains as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no signs of further
monetary stimulus to boost growth in the world's top oil consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA DEBT
Bond sales in Uganda and Nigeria next week are expected to be well received,
while in Kenya investors continue to shun Treasury bills in favour of
longer-term repos.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks dipped for the second straight session on Tuesday, with
Anglo American and other miners declining after the head of the U.S.
Federal Reserve gave few new clues on another round of monetary stimulus.
South African government bond yields continued their decline on Tuesday, with
the return on three-year bonds hitting a record low, as domestic investors join
foreigners in the hunt for yield.
The rand weakened slightly against the dollar as the market digested U.S.
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's promise of further stimulus for the
sluggish U.S. economy if needed, though he provided no specific details.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigerian regulators have told parliament that Royal Dutch Shell should
be fined $5 billion for environmental damaged caused by an oil spill at its
offshore Bonga field, one of the biggest in the history of Africa's largest
energy industry.
ANGOLA OIL
Angola's crude oil exports in September are set to fall by 300,000 barrels per
day (bpd) to the lowest since June 2011, a preliminary loading schedule showed
on Tuesday, which could support prices in the West African market.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was little changed against the dollar on Tuesday,
supported by tea exporters who sold greenbacks during the country's weekly
auction, while shares gave up gains made in the previous session.
HOUSING FINANCE H1
Kenyan mortgage lender Housing Finance Group posted a modest 3.5
percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, as high interest rates hit
the mortgage sector in east Africa's largest economy.
UGANDA ECONOMY
Uganda's economic growth should pick up steam next year after slowing this year
as high inflation and interest rates squeeze consumption and investment
infrastructure spending, a Reuters poll found on Tuesday.
MAURITIUS TOURISM
The number of tourists visiting Mauritius rose 0.5 percent year-on-year during
the first six months of 2012, helped by a rise in arrivals from Asia that offset
a drop in travellers from its core market in Europe, official data showed on
Tuesday.
($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 2470.0000 Ugandan shillings)