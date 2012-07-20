NAIROBI, July 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS Kenya - Weekly Forex reserve table. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased on Friday but were poised for their biggest weekly gain since January, as strong U.S. corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a 2-1/2 month high while Spain's fiscal woes kept the euro under pressure. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $107 on Friday, edging lower after a surge of 20 percent in four weeks prompted some selling as Israel signalled it would not rush into any open conflict over a deadly attack on its citizens, easing geopolitical worries. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD Kenya's shilling is expected to come under pressure next week as energy importers buy dollars for month-end payments while in Uganda subdued demand for the dollar is likely to keep the shilling trading within a tight range. AFRICA MONEY To hike or not to hike? That is the question facing shop-owner Baldwin Goku as he weighs the prices of the Chinese electrical goods in his shop in Accra's Okaishie market. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks booked their highest close in a month on Thursday, rising nearly one percent as investors pushed into defensive shares like Aspen Pharmacare, given nagging concerns about the global economy. South African government bond yields hit record lows on Thursday while the rand weakened against the dollar after the central bank unexpectedly cut its key lending rate and sounded a dovish tone on inflation while trimming its economic growth forecasts. NIGERIA OIL * Nigeria's excess crude account (ECA), used to buffer Africa's second biggest economy against oil price shocks, contains $6.9 billion, up from $5.3 billion on June 20, Minister of State for Finance Yerima Ngama said on Thursday. * Nigeria's parliament acknowledged receipt of the long-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Thursday but will not begin debating it until Sept. 17 when it returns from recess. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan stock market rose 1 percent to a year high on Thursday, as investors anticipated positive results at the beginning of the corporate earnings period, while the shilling traded flat, supported by tax payments. KENYA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 12.929 percent at in an oversubscribed auction, from 12.001 percent last week, the central bank said on Thursday. KENYA POWER TARIFFS Kenya Power, the country's electricity distribution company, said on Thursday it would reduce power tariffs by 10 percent by the end of the year, but warned that plan could change depending on whether energy prices kept dropping. UGANDA REFINERY Uganda is confident its planned refinery with a 120,000-barrel per day capacity will attract investors, the oil minister said on Thursday, rejecting arguments by British explorer Tullow Oil that a plant of more than 60,000 bpd will not be viable. MAURITIUS T-BILL The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills rose to 3.34 percent at auction on Thursday from 3.30 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said. ZAMBIA INFLATION Zambian inflation will remain around 6 percent in 2012 in line with the government's target of 7 percent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday. TANZANIA, MOZAMBIQUE GAS Senior EU officials began a three-day visit to Mozambique and Tanzania on Thursday as the European Union looks to bolster aid and development in a rapidly growing region of Africa that sits on vast reserves of offshore gas. MALAWI INFLATION Malawi's inflation rate accelerated in June to 20.1 percent from 17.3 percent in May as a prices maintained their upward march because of a devaluation of the kwacha currency, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)