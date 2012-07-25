NAIROBI, July 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA: Central bank auctions 5-year and 10-year Treasury bonds, hoping
to raise 10 billion shillings. The bank will also auction 182-day
Treasury bills worth 3 billions shillings.
MAURITIUS: Bank of Mauritius auctions a re-opened 3-year Treasury note
worth 1.4 billion rupees.
UGANDA: Bank of Uganda to hold Treasury bill auction
TANZANIA: Tanzania's central bank to auction a 7-year fixed rate
Treasury note worth 30 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and the euro wobbled above multi-year lows against
major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing costs deepened
worries that Spain might need a bailout, while Greece appeared
unlikely to meet terms conditional to its aid package.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent remained steady at $103 a barrel on Wednesday as worries about
oil demand from the troubled euro zone and the United States offset
any gains to oil prices sparked by concerns about supply from the
Middle East.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks gained over half a percent, clawing back some of
the previous session's steep losses, as investors cautiously waded
back into the market ahead of a rush of corporate earnings.
South Africa's rand fell to its weakest against the dollar in more
than seven weeks and could attempt early June's three-year lows in
nervous trade as a grim outlook for the euro zone keeps investors
largely averse to risky assets.
GHANA NEW PRESIDENT
Ghana's President John Atta Mills, who won international praise for
presiding over a stable model democracy in Africa, died suddenly on
Tuesday and his vice-president was quickly sworn in to replace him at
the helm of the oil, gold and cocoa producer.
NIGERIA INTEREST RATES
Nigeria's central bank (CBN) left its benchmark interest rate
on hold at 12 percent on Tuesday, as expected, but took
measures to tighten liquidity to support the weakening local naira
currency.
NIGERIA OIL
A Nigerian presidential committee said on Tuesday that fuel traders
fraudulently collected 382 billion naira ($2.38 billion) last year in
subsidy payments for fuel that was never delivered.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling steadied against the dollar as greenback
inflows from agricultural exporters and foreign investor interest in
share purchases offset demand for the U.S. currency from importers.
SOUTH SUDAN INFLATION
South Sudan suffered inflation of 74.1 percent year-on-year in June
with lower food costs making only a modest dent in May's record high
of 79.5 percent as the new country struggles with economic crisis,
according to official data.
($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)