NAIROBI, July 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS: Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 300
million rupees.
ZAMBIA: Bank of Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day Treasury bills
KENYA: Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion
shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded on Thursday on bargain hunting after recent
sharp drops, as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth
and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from
deepening, but sentiment remained frail.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent hovered above $104 per barrel on Thursday, with investors
anticipating more U.S. stimulus measures to support growth and on
fears that tensions in the Middle East could escalate causing supply
concerns. O/R]
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday on fresh hopes
for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, although gains were
limited by nagging concerns about the global economy and a downbeat
start on Wall Street.
Yields were sharply lower as South Africa's government bonds rallied,
with investors seeing bargains in the local debt market after the
previous day's heavy sell-off.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigeria's state-oil company said on Wednesday it was owed $7 billion
in government fuel import subsidies, debts which would wipe out
savings supposed to protect Africa's second biggest economy from oil
price dips.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
Nigeria's beleaguered naira received a breather on Wednesday,
a day after the central bank took measures to stabilise the weakening
local currency, which is adding to inflation pressure.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan stocks rallied for a sixth session lifted by the country's
leading mobile operator, Safaricom , while the shilling
held steady against the dollar.
KENYA DEBT
The weighted average yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond
rose to 13.630 percent at an oversubscribed auction from
12.705 percent at its last sale in June , the central bank said.
SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL
Sudan will revise its transit fee demand for South Sudan's oil exports
when the African neighbours resume talks to end an oil dispute for the
first time since border fighting escalated in April, a Sudanese
official said.
MAURITIUS BOND
The Bank of Mauritius said it would put on sale 15-year Treasury bonds
worth 1.5 billion rupees ($48.3 million) at an auction next week.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)