The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
- - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - The central bank of Kenya sells 182-day
Treasury bills.
MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions a 15 year
Treasury bond.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday as soft Chinese
manufacturing data further undermined investor
confidence and as hopes faded for bold stimulus
action this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank to underpin faltering
economies.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped toward $104 per barrel on
Wednesday after softer official manufacturing data
from top energy consumer China chipped away at a
fragile market sentiment, while fading hopes for
U.S. stimulus measures also weighed on prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY
South Africa's government bonds weakened slightly
in late Tuesday trade and yields edged up after
the Treasury said it would increase the amount of
paper primary dealers can buy over and above their
allocation at weekly auctions.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks briefly touched a record high
on Tuesday before succumbing to profit-taking and
ending down more than 1 percent, as investors bet
equities in Africa's top economy may be
overheated.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve fell 1.4
percent month-on-month to $36.40 billion at July
25, from $36.93 billion a month before, hit by
falling oil prices and strong dollar demand,
latest figures from the central bank showed.
NIGERIA BANKS
Nigerian lender FCMB said it would
complete a legal and operational merger with
former rival Finbank by the end of the third
quarter.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped against the
dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by importers
buying the greenback to meet their end of month
obligations as official data showed inflation
plunged in July, while shares fell for a third
straight session.
KENYA EUROBOND
Kenya has doubled the size of its planned debut
Eurobond to $1 billion with a tenor of at least 10
years and aims to complete the transaction in the
2013/14 fiscal year, the country's finance
minister told Reuters.
KENYA INFLATION
Kenya's year-on-year inflation fell to
7.74 percent in July and to its lowest level in 17
straight months, the statistics office said on
Tuesday, pointing to another rate cut in
September.
UGANDA INFLATION
Uganda's year-on-year inflation fell
for the fifth straight month to 14.3 percent in
July from 18.0 percent in June, thanks to a drop
in food prices, the statistics office said on
Tuesday, opening the way for more rate cuts.
UGANDA EBOLA
Two more people, including a child, are suspected
to have died of the Ebola virus while 11 more have
been put in isolation in western Uganda where the
deadly haemorrhagic fever was first confirmed last
Friday, health workers said.
SUDAN PROTESTS
Eight people were killed during a protest against
rising prices in Sudan's western Darfur region on
Tuesday, the worst violence since tough austerity
measures were imposed last month, police said.
