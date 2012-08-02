The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS:
UGANDA - The central bank to set its benchmark
lending rate at about 0800 GMT.
Policymakers cut the rate to 19 percent last month
and more easing is expected after inflation
improved in July.
ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills
of various maturities.
IVORY COAST - Finance minister to discuss how the
country plans to regain its place as a regional
economic motor following the end of a decade-long
political impasse and a recent deal to forgive the
bulk of its external debt.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell but the euro and commodities
inched higher on Thursday on investors' lingering
hopes for action from the European Central Bank
later in the day, after the U.S. Federal Reserve
stopped short of offering fresh stimulus
overnight.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude steadied near $106 a barrel on
Thursday as investors looked to Europe for policy
easing measures after the U.S. Federal Reserve
dashed their hopes by deferring fresh monetary
stimulus.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand drifted sideways in cautious
trading on Wednesday ahead of monetary policy
meetings in the United States and Europe which
markets hope will bring fresh measures to tackle
the euro zone crisis and global economic downturn.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South Africa's broad All-share index closed above
35,000 for the first time in its 17-year history
on Wednesday, rising 1.37 percent as telecoms,
brewers and banks all gained on hopes of further
stimulus by global central banks.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's all-share index closed near
a one-year high on Wednesday, rising 1.16 percent,
lifted by strong half-year earnings from banks and
cement firms, and an increase in foreign capital
inflows.
* The naira eased against the dollar.
NIGERIA OIL PRICE
Falling oil prices and domestic energy output due
to declining global demand are a concern for
Nigeria's economy, the country's central bank
governor said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares fell for a fourth straight session
on Wednesday as investors took profits on most
stocks following a two-week rally, while the
shilling stabilised against the dollar
thanks to inflows from tea exporters.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day
Treasury bills fell for the first time
in six weeks to 13.038 percent.
KENYA MONEY PRINTING TENDER
A Kenyan parliamentary committee has asked that a
cabinet minister and the central bank governor be
removed from office and be investigated over the
loss of money it says was lost in a currency
printing deal.
GHANA VICE PRESIDENT
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has chosen
Central Bank Governor Kwesi Amissah-Arthur as his
vice-president, a spokesman for Mahama told a
local radio station.
GHANA MARKETS
The Ghana cedi traded stable against the dollar on
Wednesday as corporate demand for the greenback
appeared to ease and there was little impact from
the nomination of the Central Bank governor as the
new vice president.
IVORY COAST GOLD
Ivory Coast expects annual output from its
burgeoning gold mining sector to reach 25 tonnes
by 2015 as new mines come on line, a government
spokesman said.
TANZANIA FUEL
Tanzania lowered retail fuel prices on Wednesday
following a drop in the price of crude oil in
global markets, raising hopes of further declines
in the country's inflation rate.
MAURITIUS BOND
The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 15-year
Treasury bond fell to 8.38 percent at auction
on Wednesday from 9.81 percent at the previous
sale in January.
CLINTON IN AFRICA
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged
Africa on Wednesday to recommit to democracy,
declaring the "old ways of governing" can no
longer work on a continent boasting healthy
economic growth and an increasingly empowered
citizenry.
SOMALIA CONSTITUTION
Two suicide bombers attacked a conference in
Somalia on Wednesday but failed to stop delegates
agreeing a new draft constitution that is meant to
help the violence-torn Horn-of-African country
return to stability.
