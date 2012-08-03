The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday as investors shunned risk after the European Central Bank took no immediate action and only hinted at future steps to tackle the euro zone's fiscal woes, following similar inaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude inched above $106 a barrel on Friday on concerns over supply from the Middle East and the North Sea, though worries over a slowing global economy capped gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors who had bet on another round of monetary easing, sapping appetite for riskier assets. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks ended lower, erasing gains and snapping a two-day record run after euro zone monetary policy makers left rates unchanged and gave no immediate steps to tackle the region's debt crisis. NIGERIA OIL OUTPUT Nigeria's crude oil production hit a record high of 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) on Aug. 1, the state-oil company said, despite ministers and oil companies saying recently that oil theft had caused output to fall. NIGERIA FIRST BANK Nigeria's First Bank said it had won regulatory approval to transfer its subsidiaries into a newly-formed holding company, in line with regulatory requirements to separate core lending from other businesses. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks fell further, but at a slower pace, and traders said the four-session decline might be coming to an end, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. KENYA TBILLS The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill fell to 12.864 percent from 13.226 percent last week, the central bank said. UGANDA RATES Uganda's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate for the third consecutive month to 17 percent from 19 percent, saying it was necessary to stimulate economic recovery through lower commercial bank lending rates. UGANDA EBOLA Residents in western Uganda said they were too scared to go shopping in local markets, visit churches or mosques or travel freely for fear of catching the Ebola virus which has already killed 16 people. UNITED NATIONS DR CONGO The U.N. Security Council demanded an end to foreign support for the M23 rebels fighting against the Kinshasa government in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a rebuke diplomats said was aimed at Rwanda and Uganda. AFRICA AGOA The U.S. Congress voted to renew a trade measure supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in Africa's clothing sector, just two months before the measure expires. TANZANIA GAS WEALTH Tanzania is to set up a sovereign wealth fund to ring fence future earnings from its major gas discoveries in the southern parts of the country along the Indian Ocean coastline, its president said. CLINTON IN AFRICA U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will press South Sudan to resolve disputes with its former rulers in the north, on her first visit to the world's newest country on Friday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on