The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 273-day
Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday as
investors shunned risk after the European Central
Bank took no immediate action and only hinted at
future steps to tackle the euro zone's fiscal
woes, following similar inaction from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude inched above $106 a barrel on Friday
on concerns over supply from the Middle East and
the North Sea, though worries over a slowing
global economy capped gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
disappointed investors who had bet on another
round of monetary easing, sapping appetite for
riskier assets.
SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
South African stocks ended lower, erasing gains
and snapping a two-day record run after euro zone
monetary policy makers left rates unchanged and
gave no immediate steps to tackle the region's
debt crisis.
NIGERIA OIL OUTPUT
Nigeria's crude oil production hit a record high
of 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) on Aug. 1,
the state-oil company said, despite ministers and
oil companies saying recently that oil theft had
caused output to fall.
NIGERIA FIRST BANK
Nigeria's First Bank said it had won
regulatory approval to transfer its subsidiaries
into a newly-formed holding company, in line with
regulatory requirements to separate core lending
from other businesses.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan stocks fell further, but at a slower pace,
and traders said the four-session decline might be
coming to an end, while the shilling held
steady against the dollar.
KENYA TBILLS
The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark
91-day Treasury bill fell to 12.864
percent from 13.226 percent last week, the central
bank said.
UGANDA RATES
Uganda's central bank cut its benchmark lending
rate for the third consecutive month
to 17 percent from 19 percent, saying it was
necessary to stimulate economic recovery through
lower commercial bank lending rates.
UGANDA EBOLA
Residents in western Uganda said they were too
scared to go shopping in local markets, visit
churches or mosques or travel freely for fear of
catching the Ebola virus which has already killed
16 people.
UNITED NATIONS DR CONGO
The U.N. Security Council demanded an end to
foreign support for the M23 rebels fighting
against the Kinshasa government in eastern
Democratic Republic of Congo, a rebuke diplomats
said was aimed at Rwanda and Uganda.
AFRICA AGOA
The U.S. Congress voted to renew a trade measure
supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in
Africa's clothing sector, just two months before
the measure expires.
TANZANIA GAS WEALTH
Tanzania is to set up a sovereign wealth fund to
ring fence future earnings from its major gas
discoveries in the southern parts of the country
along the Indian Ocean coastline, its president
said.
CLINTON IN AFRICA
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will press
South Sudan to resolve disputes with its former
rulers in the north, on her first visit to the
world's newest country on Friday.
