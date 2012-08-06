NAIROBI, Aug 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*Mauritius, Seychelles to release their inflation data for
July.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rallied to a three-month high and the euro
touched a one-month high against the dollar on Monday, as a
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism
for European action on the debt crisis bolstered risk
appetite.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude dropped toward $108 a barrel on Monday as a
recent surge in prices gave some investors a chance to sell
their holdings for profit, while more data was eyed for
clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook
for oil demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Uganda's shilling is likely to fall against the dollar this
week after a surprisingly large cut in the central bank's
main interest rate, while its Kenyan counterpart may gain
due to firm foreign interest in its domestic
debt.
AFRICA DEBT
Yields on Kenyan government debt are expected to fall
further next week as a surge in liquidity and lower returns
on repurchase agreements, or repos, send commercial banks
back to the debt market.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand climbed to a two-week high against the
dollar on Friday after positive data out of the United
States boosted investors appetite for risk, briefly driving
the rand through 8.15 resistance.
South Africa's All-share index booked its highest close
in its 17-year history on Friday, rising 0.65 percent as
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted appetite for
riskier assets such as equities.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's interbank lending rates jumped this week to an
average of 17 percent from 14.08 percent last week after the
central bank introduced further liquidity tightening
measures to support the local currency and curb
inflation.
NIGERIA SECURITY
A suicide car bomber attacked a military checkpoint in
Nigeria's northeastern city of Damaturu on Sunday, killing
six soldiers and two civilians, police said.
Suspicion is likely to fall on Islamist sect Boko Haram,
which is waging a bloody insurgency against President
Goodluck Jonathan's government across the north.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares halted a four-session decline on Friday as
demand picked up for high-capitalisation stocks on
expectations that they would perform better in the second
half of the year, while the shilling firmed slightly
against the dollar.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange benchmark index
rose 0.5 percent to 3,843.58 points.
The shilling closed at 83.10/30 per dollar at the close
of trade, slightly up from Thursday's close of 84.20/40.
KENYA POLITICS
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged Kenya on
Saturday to hold free and fair elections and be a role model
for Africa, underlining the need to avoid the bloodshed and
economic loss suffered during the last vote five years ago.
KENYA AIRWAYS JOB CUTS
Kenya Airways plans to shed staff through
voluntary retirement, redundancies and outsourcing of
non-core roles in order to contain soaring costs and protect
its bottom line, it said on Friday, but unions said they
would fight the job cuts.
KENYA SASINI
Kenyan tea and coffee producer Sasini SASN.NR warned on
Friday its profit would fall by more than 25 percent in the
year to end-September due to weaker coffee prices and high
input and labour costs.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's economy grew 7.1 percent year on year in the
first three months of the year, faster than 6.1 percent in
the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Friday.
RWANDA TRADE
Rwanda has introduced an electronic clearing system that is
expected to shorten the time taken for goods to cross its
borders, cut costs for businesses and boost regional trade,
government officials said on Friday.
ZAMBIA MINING
Zambian miners killed a Chinese supervisor and seriously
wounded another on Saturday in a pay dispute at the Collum
coal mine, labour minister Fackson Shamenda said on Sunday.
