(Corrects to remove Rwanda rate-setting event which was not scheduled for Tuesday)
NAIROBI, Aug 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday .
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*KENYA- Barclays Bank of Kenya releases first half 2012 earnings
results.
*Mozambique releases its inflation data for July anytime starting Tuesday.
*Bank of Botswana auctions its 14 day certificate Treasury bill.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained hope that Europe will
take further action to tackle its debt crisis and the United States and China
will adopt stimulus measures to boost growth.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude steadied above $109 a barrel on Tuesday on hopes Europe would take
further action to tackle its intractable debt crisis, while supply worries
stemming from North Sea maintenance and Middle East tensions also supported
prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand was steady against the dollar on Monday, tracking earlier
gains by the euro, although gains were limited by nagging fears that European
policymakers would be unable to successfully resolve the region's debt
problems.
South Africa's All-share index hit another record close on Monday, rising
0.64 percent and powered by Richemont , after the luxury goods maker
said it expects a sharp jump in first-half profit.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira strengthened against the U.S. dollar on the
interbank market on Monday, supported by dollar sales by energy companies Royal
Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil to some lenders.
NIGERIA OIL LAW
Nigeria's landmark energy bill could revive Africa's biggest oil industry and
improve President Goodluck Jonathan's reputation, but rebellious lawmakers will
seriously test his resolve to push it through in its present
form.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Monday, helped by
inflows into the debt market, while shares lost more than half of the previous
session's gains, led by a drop in Kenya Airways .
The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, slightly up from Friday's close
of 84.10/30.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-share index fell 0.3
percent to 3,830.24 points, giving back some of its 0.5 percent gain on Friday.
KENYA FOREX RESERVES
Kenya's central bank said on Monday its official usable foreign exchange
reserves rose to $4.976 billion last week from $4.928 billion the
previous week.
KENYA JUDICIARY
Kenya's deputy chief justice should be sacked for brandishing a gun at a
shopping mall security guard, a tribunal recommended on Monday, a decision
likely to boost public confidence in the country's judiciary.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana's cedi traded little changed on Monday with corporate demand for the
dollar weak, traders said, as the outgoing head of the country's Central Bank
said measures taken by the bank had stabilised the currency.
WEST AFRICA COCOA
Dryness in West Africa is expected to cut cocoa production prospects for the
world's top growing region, tipping the global market into deficit in 2012/13,
dealers and analysts said.
ANGOLA FOREX RESERVES
Angola's foreign exchange reserves dipped to $30.22 billion in June from $30.71
billion in May, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website on
Monday.
